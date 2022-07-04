Browns set to be in more trouble with impending Deshaun Watson suspension 

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in an absolute mess. After finishing 8-9 last season and missing the playoffs, they decided to shake things up. That decision led them to pursue the controversial but highly talented Deshaun Watson.

After they traded for Watson, Baker Mayfield fell out with the franchise and requested a trade. As of yet, that hasn't materialized. But they have signed journeyman backup Jacoby Brissett. A new report suggests that they thought they would only need Brissett for a few games, though.

Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns beat reporter, thinks that they originally signed Brissett as a backup. Cleveland were under the assumption that Watson's suspension would only last four games or so. That was back in March of this year. Since then, things may have only gotten worse for Watson and Cleveland.

Watson's total number of lawsuits peaked at 24, but now stands at four after he settled 20 cases. Many analysts believe that number may again rise over time.

His NFL disciplinary hearing is over, but his suspension hasn't been handed down. Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson was supposedly seeking a year suspension at a minimum. The hearing may have eliminated that possibility. The NFLPA cited the lack of punishment for Dan Snyder and Robert Kraft as the reasons why the league can't throw the book at Watson.

Eight games is a very real possibility, and ultimately, the league can do what it wants. The whataboutery from the NFLPA doesn't necessarily mean anything in this case.

What the Browns can do if Watson misses eight or more games

It all puts the Browns in a tough spot. Originally, Cleveland traded for a star quarterback who was probably only going to miss a few games. Logically, they signed a solid backup to cover that period. Now that the suspension looks to be much longer, it means they'll be rolling with a backup for an extended period of time.

Fortunately for the Browns, they do have options. If Watson's suspension is six to eight games, they might be alright. Brissett is a fine backup and can start a few games here and there and won't hurt the team. But he's no Deshaun Watson. He's no Baker Mayfield either, for that matter.

In their first eight games they have some beatable opponents, at least on paper that is. These include the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.

However, if Watson's suspension is for a whole year, they may be forced to explore other options. Mayfield is still on the roster, though it could take a miracle to convince him to play for Cleveland again.

Trades, perhaps for Daniel Jones or Jimmy Garoppolo, are also on the table. Though that seems extremely unlikely at this point. It all hinges on what the NFL decides to do with the quarterback.

We will have to wait a little longer to find out, as that decision should be made in the near future.

