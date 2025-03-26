"Browns are taking Shedeur Sanders" - NFL analyst reads behind Giants' shocking Russell Wilson signing before 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders' future in the league continues to remain a mystery. The Colorado quarterback's draft stock has been inconsistent over the past few weeks. Some believe that he is a top-three pick, while others project him as a late first-rounder. However, one particular team that was closely linked to Coach Prime's son were the New York Giants.

The Giants had the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft after the Titans and the Browns. With Miami quarterback Cam Ward projected to go No. 1 overall to the Titans, Shedeur Sanders was rumored to be potentially joining the Giants in April.

However, they threw a curveball this week by signing Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson in free agency. According to reports, Wilson has agreed to a one-year deal worth $21 million on Tuesday. NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo believes that there is a strong reason behind the team signing a veteran quarterback instead of drafting one in April.

In a tweet on X, Palazzolo allegedly claimed that the Giants had strong sources indicating that the Cleveland Browns were going to draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick. With both Ward and Sanders potentially off the board with the first two picks, the Giants decided to turn towards free agency.

"Russ signing could also mean that the Giants have good information that the Browns are taking Shedeur."

The Browns are in urgent need of quarterback depth. With Deshaun Watson recovering from surgery, Kenny Pickett is their sole option. They have missed out on signing a veteran presence like Russell Wilson, while Aaron Rodgers remains available in free agency.

However, the best course of action for them now would be to acquire a quarterback in the draft. With Miami's Cam Ward projected to go No. 1 overall to the Titans, Shedeur Sanders stands out as the next best option.

CFB analyst shares his two cents on the Browns potentially passing up on Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns also have 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter as an option with the No.2 overall pick. College football analyst Tony Grossi came forward with his perspective on whether the team would pass up on Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

"I'm not ready to say they will pass on, I'm not convinced of it," Grossi said according to The Athletic. "I think he's still in the options there. You know, they have a pro day on April 4. If they pass on him, it means they just didn't consider him a top 20, top 16 quarterback.... I mean other than a quarterback who provides you points, Travis Hunter is also going to be at that April 4th pro day."

Despite the Giants signing Russell Wilson, they could still aim to draft Sanders and have him develop under a Super Bowl-winning mentor. The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay. It will be interesting to see which team decides to draft Coach Prime's son.

