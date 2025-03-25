NFL analyst says Shedeur Sanders will be "bigger than LeBron" by winning a Super Bowl with Browns

Shedeur Sanders is a young and talented quarterback and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders. The 23-year-old has a great throwing arm, and his leadership style has been in the news ever since he started playing for Colorado. He is expected to have a bright future once he gets drafted into the NFL this April.

Ad

In a video posted on X by 'UNSPORTSMENLIKE Radio' on March 25, NFL analyst Evan Cohen made a bold statement. He said Shedeur will be "bigger than LeBron" if he wins a Super Bowl with the Browns. Cohen explained:

"If you win in Cleveland versus win with the Giants, I think it's bigger. Winning in Cleveland, they've never seen it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland has the biggest fans, and nothing is better than their support. Chris Canty also spoke about how important this would be for the Browns. He said:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If you're the first quarterback to deliver a Super Bowl to that franchise…"

Cohen replied, "Bigger than LeBron, easily. They would trade the Cavs championship right now for Shedeur winning a title. You know why they would? Because of what Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley and company are doing right now, they see, ‘Oh, we can build this thing back. We can get to the places LeBron got to.’"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only time will tell if Shedeur can achieve this historic feat. But if he does, Cleveland fans may forever remember him as the player who brought them their first Super Bowl.

Also read: "You get frustrated with that" - Ex-Packers WR names one aspect of Shedeur Sanders' game that worries him

NFL Draft 2025: Where will Shedeur Sanders land?

Shedeur’s status for the 2025 NFL Draft remains uncertain, with the event a month away. On 'The Pat McAfee Show,' NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested that three quarterbacks could be selected in the top 15 on April 24, but did not specify where Sanders might land.

Ad

“Where Shedeur Sanders goes is the biggest draft question mark that I can remember in a very, very long time,” Rapoport stated. “I don’t know that it’s haters, but people have a lot of questions because he is for sure talented, he has put two programs on his actual back and led them back to national prominence…

Ad

"He is a rock star, but it’s not a slam-dunk, No. 1 overall selection like I think a lot of people think (Miami quarterback) Cam Ward is."

He added:

“Could Shedeur Sanders go No. 2 to Cleveland? Possible. Three to the Giants? Possible. Could I see him going past the top 10 and be the biggest question mark of the draft with every single team on the clock being like, ‘Are they going to take Shedeur?’ I could see that too.

Ad

"It is absolutely fascinating, and a month out now, I have absolutely no idea,” the insider added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With just a month until the draft, Sanders’ landing spot is unpredictable. Teams remain unsure, making him one of the most talked-about prospects to watch on draft night.

Also read: “Biggest bust ever”: CFB fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ old performance ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place