"It's all about the ring again" - Bruce Arians explains how Tom Brady lures players to play with him 

Tom Brady has had a busy offseason. First, he retired. Then, he unretired. Now, he has decided to start recruiting players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Apparently, Brady has been making calls around the league to various players to see if they would like to play with him and Bruce Arians.

Bruce Arians seems to know why players are willing to come to Tampa Bay to play with Brady. He says it's all about winning a Super Bowl ring.

Tom Brady isn't the only reason players will come to Tampa Bay.

“They know what Tom brings, and we got a shot for another ring. And that’s it. That’s bottom line,” Arians told Steve Wyche of NFL Network. “It’s all about the ring again. Not reloading, not seeing who’s going to do this, who’s going to do that, how we are going to fit this guy in. Everybody knows their role again right now. . . . The smile really hasn’t come off my face. I’m drinking too much, but other than that, it’s been a constant celebration. It was huge for us to have Tom back.”

So far in this offseason, the Bucs have signed wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Shaq Mason and defensive back Logan Ryan. And it appears that they aren't finished yet.

While Tom Brady is the primary reason players may come to Tampa Bay, he's not the only reason.

The Bucs have a good coaching staff starting with Bruce Arians. Arians not only seems to be able to coach his players, but he seems to have a good relationship with them, outside of Antonio Brown, of course.

He seems to be a players coach, which will definitely be an attraction to many free agents.

The organization also seems to know how to take care of its players and knows what they are doing. Unlike the Bucs teams in the past who seemed to be in chaos and under bad management, this team seems to be under control and knows what kind of moves to make.

The owner isn't a distraction and lets the coaches coach and the general manager run the team.

And of course, there is is Tom Brady. He has won seven Super Bowl rings and clearly came back, as Arians pointed out, to win another ring because he didn't like the taste of defeat in his mouth this offseason.

Most importantly, players know their best bet to getting to the Super Bowl is playing with Brady, not against him.

