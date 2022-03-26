Tom Brady was right to return to NFL with Buccaneers over Dolphins

It wasn't that long ago that Tom Brady retired and was answering questions about his future without football.

But just when the NFL world may have been coming to terms with the quarterback being out of the sport, he returned. Rumors began swirling that the quarterback reportedly wanted to return to the NFL but with the Miami Dolphins.

However, according to Bro Bible, he didn't want to just be a player. Rather, he wanted to be a hybrid player/executive for the team.

Overall, his full vision hasn't been fleshed out, but rumors have pointed to Derek Jeter's career path as a potential path for Brady. That said, it was rumored that the quarterback decided against the idea once news about Brian Flores broke.

Some questioned the quarterback's decision to return to the same team, especially since they acquired Tyreek Hill. Nevertheless, Brady made the right move. Here’s why.

Coaching, playoff experience, avoiding a loaded AFC? Why Tom Brady needed to return to the Buccaneers

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel comes from an accomplished regime and a winning team with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

However, he's still a young rookie head coach going into his first season leading a team. As such, there is a high chance the coach will fumble the timeouts, challenges, and make other rookie mistakes that could cost Brady games.

Stephen Colbert @StephenAtHome Tom Brady got one taste of what it's like to help kids with math homework and decided to return to being tackled by the largest men in the world. Tom Brady got one taste of what it's like to help kids with math homework and decided to return to being tackled by the largest men in the world.

At nearly 45 years old, the quarterback doesn't have time to wait for a rookie head coach to learn from his mistakes. Bruce Arians has been everywhere and seen more than many NFL head coaches. Between the two, Brady has the best shot with Arians.

Next, the Dolphins are a young franchise that lacks playoff experience at almost every level.

There is no guarantee that the team will have their wits about them to defend the quarterback's leads or catch the crucial go-ahead touchdowns. Of course, having Tyreek Hill helps, but Mike Evans can match his production.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Buccaneers have much more experience in big moments than the Dolphins. Put simply, the quarterback can trust his roster in any game in Tampa Bay. The same cannot be said for the Miami Dolphins.

Lastly, over the last couple of years, the AFC has loaded up on quarterbacks. Meanwhile, thanks to retirements and trades, the NFC has gotten much easier. If Brady wants one last Super Bowl before calling it quits, his biggest playoff opponents will be Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford.

Of course, things can change and reasonable minds can differ, but there are no other quarterbacks that will present as big of a challenge for No. 12 as these quarterbacks in the NFC. Meanwhile, seemingly half the AFC has quarterbacks of potentially similar caliber to Rodgers and Stafford.

