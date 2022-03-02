"Convinced he was coming back" - Bruce Arians still coming to grips with Tom Brady's sudden retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians still can't believe Tom Brady has retired.

Arians said this about the seven-time Super Bowl champion retiring from the NFL:

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Arians didn’t think Tom Brady was retiring. “The way he was playing I had myself convinced he was coming back” Arians didn’t think Tom Brady was retiring. “The way he was playing I had myself convinced he was coming back”

“The way he was playing, I had myself convinced he was coming back.”

Tom Brady had one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 51 touchdowns. The 44-year-old quarterback almost orchestrated another comeback in Buccaneers game against the L.A. Rams, but fell short.

There are still people who think that, despite what he has said, Brady will come back to play in the NFL again.

He has tried to make it clear, more than once, that he is done playing football, but then he keeps dropping hints that he may return.

When asked by PGA Tour Radio’s Taylor Zarzour if golf was his only job while playing at the Seminole Pro Member event, Brady responded:

"To be determined. I got a lot going on, but today, it's golf."

Once again, Brady has left the door open for a possible comeback, or he could be teasing fans and coaches alike just for the fun of it. We will know soon if Brady plans to return as we get closer to the start of the regular season. If he is still talking this way in August, then there may be something there.

Why Tom Brady should come back to the NFL

Tom Brady has stated that he is retired, but let's be honest, he shouldn't have retired in the first place.

Last year was probably the best of his career, and if it wasn't for a few injuries on the team, he'd probably have been going for his 8th Super Bowl ring.

If he comes back next year, the Bucs are probably going to be Super Bowl favorites. Brady has enough pieces around him to make another run if he chooses to do so.

He also has health on his side. Brady hasn't suffered any major injuries in years, including last year, and even if he decides to leave Tampa, he will, most likely, land with a team that will contend for the Super Bowl.

But this all hinges on whether Brady is serious about making a comeback. According to reports, he has signed up to star in a new movie with Jane Fonda, and there are pictures all over the internet of him hanging out with his wife and kids.

We will see if Tom Brady gets the itch to come back and play next year and if he wants to scratch that itch.

