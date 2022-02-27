NFL Rumors: Buccaneers insider believes Bruce Arians isn't a fan of a certain QB to replace Tom Brady

Tom Brady decided to call it a career after 22 glorious NFL seasons. This puts Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians at a crossroads concerning his team and his own career.

With a roster full of talent and depth, the Buccaneers are still a quarterback away from getting back in contention for the Super Bowl. Just as they were three seasons ago...when their starting quarterback was Jameis Winston.

The former number one overall draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2015 once led the team as their franchise quarterback.

But during his last season with the team (and the very first for Arians as the head coach), Winston threw for 5,109 yards.

He became the very first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns (he had 33) and at least 30 interceptions (he ended with 30).

Jameis Winston @Jaboowins #2020Vision #Dreamforever It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever https://t.co/MIPiCfreXW

Jameis Winston is now a free agent with the New Orleans Saints. According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud, no one should anticipate a reunion between him and Bruce Arians.

NFL Rumors: Bruce Arians is not looking to replace Tom Brady...with Jameis Winston

Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As a guest on The Rich Eisen Show, Rick Stroud made it clear that he thinks Arians doesn't want to coach Winston again. Stroud had this to say about the possibility that Jameis Winston could return to join the Buccaneers as their quarterback:

“I don’t think Bruce Arians is fine with it. Been there, done that. There was a time when they were 7-7 in his (first) year here under Bruce. I thought he was going to make it. He threw for like 460-something (yards) two games in a row. Then they played Houston…then they played Atlanta and he threw both those games away. I saw it on Bruce’s face that day he had reached his limit with Jameis Winston.”

Arians also spoke about the difficult decision to move on from Winston during a podcast last year on The National Football Show:

"Yeah, it was [hard]. I wanted to see him succeed. But like you said, there’s 52 other guys on the roster. You know, you look and see what’s behind door number two at every position in the offseason. Does it make you better?"

The head coach continued to speak about how the former Heisman Trophy winner was and still is respected in the team's locker room:

"Then you have to set the personal aside. Our players and our locker room still loves Jameis. The guys that played with him have all the respect in the world and wish him well. But when Tom became available, it was the missing ingredient for us to win a Super Bowl."

But the head coach supports backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who hasn't done a fraction of the things that Winston has in the league. Perhaps Rick Stroud is onto something here. Stay tuned as the new league season begins on March 16.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Bruce Arians: People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdbk Bruce Arians: People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdbk

