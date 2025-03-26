During his "Wednesday Bonus Time" show, Cleveland sports insider Bruce Drennan ignited NFL speculation with a Dak Prescott trade rumor. Drennan claimed that the Browns are actively negotiating with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire the quarterback.

He cited an unidentified source within the Browns organization. According to Drennan, Miles Garrett's recent contract extension might be connected to this potential trade:

"I got a pretty darn good source within the Browns organization. I heard since our last show that part of the reason Miles Garrett was so willing to sign this extension for contract. Yeah. Money, money, money. The Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade for Dak Prescott, and Garrett got all giddy about it. Why? I don't know."

He added:

"We're not going anywhere with Prescott, even if they pull off Newsom's part of it and draft picks. Now, Prescott has a hamstring injury as we speak. And you may not be ready for the start of training camp, but this comes from a couple of different sources. And take it for what it's worth if it does come about, remember where you heard it first."

Dak Prescott's current contract complicates any potential move. He signed a record-breaking four-year, $240 million deal in 2024 – the highest per-year average in the NFL. His contract includes a $52 million cap hit and a no-trade clause, making a transfer challenging.

The Browns are already managing Deshaun Watson's $36 million contract.

Draft wildcard Shedeur Sanders enters the equation

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The trade rumor coincides with increasing draft speculation surrounding Shedeur Sanders. Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant suggested on Wednesday that Sanders might become a Cowboy.

Athlon Sports highlighted Sanders' draft trajectory. Originally projected as the No. 3 overall pick to the New York Giants, his draft position suddenly seems uncertain. The Giants' recent acquisition of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston complicates Sanders' expected draft path.

Dak Prescott will be 32 when the season starts. He's missed significant playing time in three of the last five seasons. The team also lacks a reliable backup after Cooper Rush's departure and Trey Lance's failure.

After the Giants, the next five teams drafting all have established franchise quarterbacks. The Cowboys sit at No. 12, potentially making them an unexpected landing spot for Sanders.

Cowboys insider Nick Harris quickly dismissed the Dak Prescott trade rumors. He emphasized that Prescott will remain the starter in Week 1, regardless of social media speculation.

