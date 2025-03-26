Ex-Cowboys All-Pro floats Arch Manning pipedream for Jerry Jones as Dak Prescott's potential successor

Dez Bryant, a former All-Pro wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, ignited rumors regarding the quarterback's future with the team. He did so with multiple tweets on Wednesday.

Dez Bryant's initial tweet (March 25, 2025) was: "I got a feeling Shedeur Sanders could be a Cowboy."

A fan joined the conversation, replying: "This makes absolutely no sense. That feeling probably just indigestion."

Bryant came back with a thorough explanation: "Dak needs a back up. then Cowboys have the QB for the future. If not I hope the Cowboys get Arch Manning whenever it's his time!"

Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is a top draft prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders is from Tyler, Texas, just shy of 100 miles from AT&T Stadium. His father's Cowboys tie makes draft possibilities all the more intriguing.

Previous rumors indicated that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought about bringing on Deion Sanders as head coach. Those talks dissipated once the team appointed Brian Schottenheimer as head coach on March 18, 2025.

Arch Manning Draft speculation heating up

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

The current quarterback situation is seemingly complicated. Dak Prescott inked a four-year, $240 million extension over the past season. A prospective draft pick would leave them with major quarterback room issues.

Local news site CowboysCountry.com has recently reported that the team's quarterback speculation currently revolves around Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns, not Arch Manning.

Arch Manning's draft potential comes with its complications. Inside Texas says Manning intends to start at the University of Texas for two more years. This would mean he wouldn't enter the draft until 2027.

The Cowboys have been players in free agency, reworking contracts and making cap room, which suggests a "win-now" mentality.

The Manning family has been patient with quarterback development. They selected Texas despite Quinn Ewers already being there, seemingly indicating a conscious long-term plan.

Arch Manning's 2024 season stats are intriguing. He tallied 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. His QBR rating was 87.5.

