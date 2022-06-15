"It undermines the integrity" - All-time NFL sack leader Bruce Smith lashes out at Tony Boselli's tactics to enter Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tony Boselli, who played tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995 to 2001, made the Hall of Fame earlier this year and became the first Jaguar to do so.

Many people believed that the tackle that dominated in the 90s should have been elected earlier, but some questioned his inclusion due to the longevity of his playing career.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith, the all-time leading sack leader, questioned whether Boselli deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Smith posted a lengthy Instagram message explaining why he thinks Boselli isn't worthy of the honor.

Smith said that he thinks a large part of the reason why Boselli made the Hall of Fame was because of the success he had on Smith during their 1996 playoff game.

"A large part of the campaign to promote Tony Boselli into the Hall of Fame seems to hyper focus on a single successful performance he had against me in a 1996 playoff game. But on a more serious level, I and other HOFers believe it sets a horrible precedent to negatively zero in on a standing member of the Hall's play in order to validate the candidacy of a nominee."

Smith added that the HOF is an exclusive fraternity and Boselli joining could cause friction in the group.

"The HOF is an exclusive fraternity that follows a tacit code of conduct which fosters respect and brotherhood between its members. Given the opportunity, any Hall of Famer could use his credentials to boast about his dominance over another member, but such behavior is deemed inappropriate because of the friction and discord it could create within the group. Maintaining harmony and goodwill in the HOF is paramount, and it is precisely why player campaigns have historically been presented respectfully and thoughtfully, allowing the candidate's stats and complete body of work to speak resoundingly for itself."

Tony Boselli's resume

Boselli was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1995 NFL draft - which was also Jacksonville's first-ever pick. Boselli played in college at USC, where he was a three-time All-American and won the Morris Trophy in 1994.

For the Jaguars, he made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1996 to 2000 and three first-team All-Pros from 1997 to 1999. Boselli was the first Jaguar inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars and was regarded as the best left tackle in the NFL during his prime years.

