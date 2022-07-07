"Bruh they gave up more for Sam Darnold than Baker" - NFL fans left stunned with Carolina Panthers' trade for Baker Mayfield

After a long and drawn-out process, the Cleveland Browns have found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield with the Carolina Panthers. Per sources, Mayfield is no longer a Brown.
The trade is reportedly for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick, which is not a steep price for a starting quarterback. NFL fans are reacting to this news, with some in shock that Sam Darnold went for more than Mayfield did.
Why Cleveland and Carolina made the trade
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers came together to find a trade for Baker Mayfield after the Browns landed Deshaun Watson. This prompted the 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner to request a trade.
Mayfield refused to play for the Browns again, which forced their hand. Despite the impending suspension of Deshaun Watson, the Browns knew they couldn't hold onto Mayfield any longer.
The return of the deal is not great and the Browns are still paying most of Mayfield's salary. However, they largely had no choice other than to cut ties and take whatever they could get.
Carolina made this trade because they are desperate for a quarterback.
When head coach Matt Rhule was hired, he essentially cleaned house, including cutting franchise icon and lone MVP Cam Newton. They signed Teddy Bridgewater the same day.
Bridgewater didn't pan out, so Rhule and company sent him to Denver and traded three picks. This included a second-round pick to the Jets for Sam Darnold.
Darnold was perhaps even worse than Bridgewater was. The Panthers tried re-signing an older Cam Newton late last season and that didn't work either.
With the seat warming under Rhule, he knew he needed a quarterback. Fortunately for him, a former Heisman winner and starting level quarterback became available.
To make things even better, the Panthers barely gave up anything. We'll see if this trade for a quarterback pays off this time around.