"They owe him a lot of money" - NFL analyst speculates potential asking price for Browns' Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will more than likely not be in a Cleveland Browns jersey come the start of the 2022 season. On the podcast The Mina Kimes Show, ESPN NFL insider Marcel Louis-Jacques discussed the quarterback's trade market value. Along with how the Browns owe him a lot of money this season:

“How much is Jimmy Garoppolo going to cost? How much would Baker Mayfield cost I think Baker should be cheap. Yes. You know, I hate using this kind of terminology, but like, you know what I'm saying, Baker shouldn't take premium picks. Like, yeah, you should be able to send a mid-round pick to Cleveland. For Baker Mayfield. He doesn't want to play and they owe him a lot of money.”

Finding the ideal trade for the Browns quarterback is going to be difficult for Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry for many reasons. First, his contract situation. The 27-year-old is owed $18 million this year as part of his fifth-year rookie option and is a free agent after the 2022 season.

That gives other NFL teams a quarterback who is expensive and doesn't have any certainty beyond next season. So if the trade for him doesn't pan out, there's a lot of money to put on the line. If he does will with his new team, that team will have no leverage to lock up his talent prior to reaching free agency.

The second reason is that he was restricted due to a shoulder injury, which he had offseason surgery for. While playing through that shoulder injury, he took yet another step back.

He missed the final regular-season game to have the procedure. He ended the 2021 season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts for Cleveland.

Where does Mayfield land in 2022?

A number of teams have been rumored to be Mayfield’s next destination in the NFL. However, the two main teams that are still looking to be in the market for the quarterback are the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

Prior to this year’s NFL draft, it looked as though he was set to be a member of the Panthers or Seahawks but nothing came of it. However, the Seahawks may not be as interested in him as reported. Rumors around the 2017 Sugar Bowl MVP joining Seattle have cooled off. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport argued on The Pat McAfee Show that the initial rumors of Mayfield going to Seattle took off on its own.

In Carolina, there hasn't been much to report of lately when it comes to trading for the quarterback. People are claiming on the side of the quarterback that the Panthers might not be the best fit for him. Carolina is a team with a coach who's on the hot seat and an owner who may begin to rebuild the team if Mayfield doesn't make an impact in year one with the team. This may not be the best fit for the former Oklahoma Sooner.

Now, both teams could still look to the former number one overall pick to solve their issues under center. We’ll see where the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner lands as the offseason rolls on.

