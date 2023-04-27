Bryce Young lands major Jordan Brand deal, joins Dak Prescott & Davante Adams’ ranks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama's Bryce Young is already winning big, even before his name has been called in the 2023 NFL Draft, it would appear.

The Crimson Tide QB, widely tipped to be the first name off the board with the Panthers' #1 overall pick has officially signed with Jordan Brand ahead of Day 1 of the draft.

Young now joins the likes of Cowboys star Dak Prescott and Raiders' Davante Adams in the stable of superstar NFL athletes signed up with Jordan Brand.

Boardroom wrote in the announcement:

"In Young, Jordan Brand brings on a well-versed spokesperson who’s absolutely flourished as an amateur in the NIL era. Over the course of his college career, Young endorsed the likes of Nissan, Beats by Dre, and Dr. Pepper."

Boardroom @boardroom



boardroom.tv/bryce-young-si… BREAKING: Bryce Young, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed with Jordan Brand. BREAKING: Bryce Young, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed with Jordan Brand.🔗 boardroom.tv/bryce-young-si… https://t.co/s7m3MBfFxU

Bryce Young draft projection: Is Alabama QB a lock to go first overall?

An NFL insider who spoke to Sportskeeda under the condition of anonymity said that the Carolina Panthers are all-in on Bryce Young as their QB of the future.

The insider noted that the Panthers went ga-ga over Young's ability to dissect enemy defenses and his propensity to get the ball out of his hand faster than any quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

The Panthers traded up with the Bears earlier this year in pursuit of a franchise QB. While the QB pool has largely been settled down to four prospects - Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis - Young has been touted as the most complete prospect in this class.

The only concern, however, pertains to Young's height.

At the NFL Combine, Young measured in at 5-10 1/8 with his weight listed at 204 pounds. Young has generally been listed as 5-11 in scouting reports, further fueling concerns over his NFL-readiness.

The Panthers, however, appear to have made their decision.

Bryce Young is now just about set to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The chatter now pertains to what happens from the #2 pick onwards.

According to multiple rumors, the Texans aren't sold on C.J. Stround and are instead looking at defensive prospects to round out the roster and usher in the DeMeco Ryans era. Were that to be the case, we could see a couple of trade from QB-needy teams, namely the Tennessee Titans.

Young, however, can rest easy knowing he picked up two wins on Day 1 of the NFL Draft; a new home and a shiny new Jordan Brand deal.

