Bryce Young vs Will Levis: Viral Reddit rumor throws off 2023 NFL Draft odds as Panthers mull #1 overall pick

Quarterbacks Bryce Young and Will Levis continue to be speculated as top ten draft picks heading into this week's NFL Draft.

After the Carolina Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears, it was clear that a quarterback would indeed be drafted first. But with a draft class heavy at the position, the question remained as to which quarterback the Panthers would select.

In recent weeks, it appeared that they were leaning towards Heisman Trophy award-winning quarterback Bryce Young. But, thanks to a Reddit user, the odds of Young being drafted first have just drastically changed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Reddit user posted on Tuesday morning that the odds of Will Levis being drafted were +4000 and then said that the former Kentucky quarterback told his loved ones that he was in fact being drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

DraftKings Sportsbook then tweeted that the odds of Will Levis being drafted first overall went from +4000 to +400 in just one hour:

"Bryce Young is still widely expected to go No. 1 on Thursday night. But in the world we live in, a random Reddit could cause this much mayhem. It’s incredible."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The NFL Draft in 2023: The NFL Draft in 2023: https://t.co/RUGhhxVnpm Bryce Young is still widely expected to go No. 1 on Thursday night. But in the world we live in, a random Reddit could cause this much mayhem. It’s incredible. twitter.com/mysportsupdate… Bryce Young is still widely expected to go No. 1 on Thursday night. But in the world we live in, a random Reddit could cause this much mayhem. It’s incredible. twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Despite the notion that the Panthers are still leaning towards the former Ohio State Buckeye, the user has now caused a frantic sports betting scenario which has now turned the tables on the betting.

The fact that one Reddit user could change the trajectory of sports betting on the NFL Draft within one hour proves how fluid of a situation this is. Which may be a warning to many others as they prepare to place their bets in the coming days.

Bryce Young and other draft picks will make special appearance before NFL Draft kicks off

Kansas City will host the 2023 NFL Draft that kicks off this Thursday night. As NFL analysts continue to pour time into their mock drafts, all future NFL players can do at this point is wait and see, or make an appearance at a popular fast food chain.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young along with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will all make an appearance at the Raising Cane's restaurant location at Westport.

Raising Cane's @raisingcanes



4040 Mill St. Kansas City, MO 64111 Kansas City Caniacs! Come by our Westport Restaurant tomorrow @ 7:00 pm CT to see 2023 NFL Draft Prospects @_bryce_young @CJ7STROUD and @Bijan5Robinson work the Drive Thru!4040 Mill St. Kansas City, MO 64111 Kansas City Caniacs! Come by our Westport Restaurant tomorrow @ 7:00 pm CT to see 2023 NFL Draft Prospects @_bryce_young @CJ7STROUD and @Bijan5Robinson work the Drive Thru!4040 Mill St. Kansas City, MO 64111 https://t.co/8k59xQOkUC

The three, who are all expected to be drafted in the first round, will greet and serve customers at the location on Tuesday evening. This has become a trend with Raising Cane's as they frequently bring athletes into their restaurants. Giving these athletes an opportunity to interact with fans.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes