"Smashing it and breaking his helmet"- Buccaneers CB recalls Tom Brady's training outburst 

Cornerback Logan Ryan is teaming up with Tom Brady once again after agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move helps add depth to the position for Tampa as they look to improve on their 2021 season.

At his introductory press conference, Ryan recalled a moment back in his rookie season when he knew just how competitive Brady was.

Despite it being OTAs (optional training activities), Ryan managed to get the better of Brady. The now 44-year-old quarterback did not take too kindly to the rookie corner picking him off.

Ryan recalled:

“I remember my rookie year, our receiver Aaron Dobson ran a curl route, slipped, I picked the ball off, I put a good move on Brady. He might have fell or not, I don’t know. I scored and he ended up taking his helmet off, smashing and breaking his helmet in practice and this is like April or May.

“I got a lot of Twitter followers from an OTA interception but I just saw how crazy competitive it was to see him take his helmet off and smash it, which we have seen on the sidelines at times at an OTA practice.

Brady is back in Tampa for 2022

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After retiring and then unretiring in the space of 40 days, Tom Brady is ready to get to work. After being bundled out of the playoffs last season by eventual Super Bowl champions, the L.A. Rams, Tampa have moved to keep the majority of their roster together.

The franchise re-signed Aaron Stinnie, Ryan Jensen, and Carlton Davis, signed Chris Godwin to a three-year deal, and re-signed running back Leonard Fournette along with Will Gholston and Breshad Perriman. They also picked up Russell Gage from Atlanta.

One name the organization has not re-signed yet is future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. Currently a free agent, it is unknown if the 32-year-old will return for another NFL season.

With the NFC South seemingly Tampa's to lose with the Panthers, Saints, and Falcons all needing a quarterback, the seven-time Super Bowl champion could perhaps have his way with the division.

There is still time for the Buccaneers to add to their roster, and it is shaping up to be another year where Tampa will be one of the favorites for the NFC.

