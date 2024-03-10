Baker Mayfield was the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. After four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield joined the Carolina Panthers and later played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Last off-season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a one-year deal as he became a free agent for the first time in his career.

After he led them to the playoffs, the Buccaneers extended Mayfield days before the start of free agency. Per multiple reports, the Bucs are closing in on a three-year, $100 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. He has the chance to make up to $115 million, and the Bucs have the chance to move on from him after two seasons if they choose to do so.

Mayfield confirmed the news, saying that he wanted to come back to Tampa and win more in the postseason.

“I wanted a chance to come back. I love coach Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”

Upon hearing the news of Baker Mayfield returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans are pleased with the contract he got and think it's well-deserved after the season he had last year.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Per Spotrac, Mayfield is now the 16th-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, with his $50 million being the 15th-most guaranteed contract of all quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield rejuvenated his career last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield during the NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Before the start of last season, it looked as if Baker Mayfield was close to being a journeyman quarterback.

When he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, he had high expectations of becoming a franchise quarterback. He played decently in his four seasons with the Browns and even led them to the playoffs during the 2020 season, helping them to an 11-5 record.

Before the 2022 season, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. He was released after a 1-5 start. He was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams for the remainder of the season but went 1-3 in four games.

Looking to rejuvenate his career, Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers last off-season and led them to the playoffs with a 9-8 record. He also threw for a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 passing touchdowns.