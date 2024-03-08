Buccaneers GM drops major timeline update for Baker Mayfield's contract extension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has delivered a major update on the return of Baker Mayfield to the franchise for the upcoming season. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback has found a new lease of life after coming to Florida but it remains to be seen if he will come to play there for another year. The team has done some good business that should help sway him, notably by locking down star receiver Mike Evans for the future.

Licht went on 'The Rich Eisen Show' and indicated that the ball is in the player's court now since they definitely want Baker Mayfield to be part of their plans for the new season. He said,

"We definitely want Baker back, we're working through things right now, You know the player always has an option too. So it's got to work out for him, and we want to give him the respect of making the decision, what's best for him too. I know he wants to be here, I know we want him, it's just a matter of us trying to work through things."

The general manager also added, however, that the Buccaneers are prepared for any scenario, whether Baker Mayfield decides to stay or leave. He added,

"We always have to prepare for both scenarios. Hopefully, we're not going down, you know, behind door number two. Hopefully, we keep him with door number one, but you know I don't want to take anything for granted with him he's got to make a decision as well as we do."

What might Baker Mayfield be thinking about prior to signing a new contract with the Buccaneers?

Baker Mayfield had a tumultuous couple of years prior to landing with the Buccaneers last season. He was cut by the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him first overall in 2018, in favor of Deshaun Watson. He went to the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and lasted just half a season as they lost faith in him. Going to the Los Angeles Rams on a short-term contract and getting some good results there finally made the move to Tampa Bay possible.

From his experience, he knows that changing playing systems hurt a quarterback and not every offensive scheme works for a player. Dave Canales, the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers last year, has left to become the head coach of the Panthers.

Baker Mayfield knows that he will have to adapt again and change from a system under which he had so much success. Perhaps that, more than anything, is weighing on his mind as he prepares to make a decision.