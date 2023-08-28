Bucks heiress Mallory Edens spotted at Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut as $112,500,000 QB embarks on new era

Aaron Rodgers made his New York Jets debut in a fiery game against the New York Giants on Sunday. It was a special game because Rodgers donned a Jets jersey for the first time this season and also, his rumored girlfriend, the Milwaukee Bucks heiress, Mallory Edens, was in attendance.

Though Edens and Rodgers have known each other for years, with the star quarterback being friends with Mallory's father, Wes Edens, rumors of them dating each other surfaced only recently.

At the start of the year, the two were spotted together at a Milwaukee Bucks game. Rodgers and Edens looked like they were having a good time with each other, but many sources suggested they weren't dating. The two have not made any comments on their relationship status.

On Sunday, Mallory Edens was seen hanging out at the Jets vs. Giants game. She uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption:

"Girl dinner."

Image Credit: Mallory Edens' Instagram Story

In the picture, the Princeton University graduate and her friend hold sweet treats. Edens' friend also shared a view of the stadium from her seat.

Jets coach risked it all by letting Aaron Rodgers make his debut

On Sunday, the Jets beat the Giants by a score of 32–34. It was the back-to-back MVP-winning quarterback's first game as a Jets player.

In a move that carried a degree of risk, the Jets opted to field Aaron Rodgers, a choice steeped in the team's historical susceptibility to quarterback injuries during preseason matches.

However, the gamble paid dividends, as Rodgers put on a commendable performance, threading a touchdown pass with finesse and demonstrating excellent agility on the field. In defense of this decision, Jets head coach Robert Saleh articulated its manifold benefits, saying that the game time was not only beneficial for Aaron Rodgers but also fostered cohesiveness among his fellow teammates.

"It was good for him," Saleh said. "He needs a little of that action. It was good to show he still has mobility. He still has legs."

As the Jets aspire to get over their playoff drought under Aaron Rodgers' stewardship, optimism abounds. Yet, while this initial foray yielded encouraging results, the forthcoming regular season will unveil the true measure of Rodgers' prowess and contribution.

