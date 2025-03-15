Bucs GM Jason Licht announces WR extension for Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma teammate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to bring back veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard for another season. This move was made to provide quarterback Baker Mayfield with options on the field. Sterling joined the Bucs last season after eight seasons with the New York Giants.

The Bucs released the receiver in August after giving him a one-year contract. He was then re-signed to the practice squad. Shepard was brought into the active roster in October, tallying 334 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Buccaneers are providing Shepard with another one-year extension. General manager Jason Licht announced the news on social media on Saturday.

"The Bucs have agreeed to terms with WR Sterling Shepard on a 1 year deal, per source," Licht wrote.

Sterling Shepard and Baker Mayfield played for the Oklahoma Sooners during their collegiate career. Thus, they already have experience playing together. The WR had a limited role on the team last season, while the Bucs, the WR finished with a 10-7 campaign and a playoff appearance. But this allowed Shepard the opportunity to reunite with his former teammate

Coming out of college, the Giants drafted Shepard in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In nine seasons, he has made 104 appearances in the NFL while tallying 4,249 yards and 24 receiving TDs.

Bucs GM Jason Licht expresses excitement on the addition of LB Haason Reddick

The Buccaneers used free agency to upgrade their roster. One of those additions has been veteran linebacker Haason Reddick. He spent last season with the New York Jets and hopes to make a comeback with the Bucs after signing a one-year, $14 million contract.

Jason Licht shared a statement on the acquisition of Reddick, praising the veteran's abilities.

"We're excited to add a competitor like Haason Reddick, who has proven himself to be among the league's most impactful pass rushers," Licht said. "His ability to get after the quarterback and disrupt offenses is exactly what we were looking to add to our defense.

"He is a defensive playmaker who has a familiarity with our defensive scheme and possesses a unique pass-rushing skillset that will be a great fit for us."

Reddick had an underwhelming performance last season with the Jets, recording just 14 total tackles and one sack. However, Licht believes that Reddick will improve their defense and their chances of competing for a playoff spot.

