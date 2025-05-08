Bucs RB Bucky Irving opens up about Rachaad White’s treatment toward him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving shared his thoughts on teammate Rachaad White. He expressed gratitude for the veteran's mentorship despite Irving's rise pushing White down the depth chart.

Irving burst onto the NFL scene as a fourth-round pick in 2024, and White is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Irving's breakout 1,122-yard rookie campaign effectively displaced White as the team's starter. White played college football at Nebraska–Kearney, Mt. San Antonio College and Arizona State. The Buccaneers selected him in the third round (No. 91) in 2022.

The second-year running back made his comments during Thursday's episode of the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams.

"Rachaad White means everything to me," Irving said. "Man, that's the guy. As soon as I got here, them guys took me in with open arms. Just showed me the ropes on how the NFL is going to treat me. Them the type of guys that you need around when you first come into the league."

After Irving averaged 5.4 yards per carry in 2024, White has found himself the subject of trade rumors as he enters a contract year.

It's Bucky Irving's time in Tampa

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Bucky Irving's rookie production assisted in changing the Buccaneers' run game. They went from 31st in 2023 at 90.4 yards per game to one of the best (fifth in 2024 at 146.5 yards per game).

Pro Football Network recently identified Rachaad White as a potential trade candidate.

"White is in the last year of his rookie contract and seems unlikely to stick around with Irving due for a large role in 2025," PFN wrote on April 18. "While he would still have value on passing downs, Tampa Bay might be better served cashing in on White now and getting draft picks in return."

White's 2024 season consisted of 15 starts. He rushed for 144 carries, 613 yards and the touchdowns. White received 51 receptions, 393 yards and six touchdowns

Irving's stellar rookie campaign earned him recognition from FOX Sports, which named him among the top 10 draft picks from the 2024 class.

