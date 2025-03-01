  • home icon
  "If you blink, you might not see me": Tez Johnson delivers blunt message for former teammate Bucky Irving

“If you blink, you might not see me”: Tez Johnson delivers blunt message for former teammate Bucky Irving

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Mar 01, 2025 18:03 GMT
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Tez Johnson made a bold statement to his former college teammate ahead of the NFL Combine.

Bucky Irving and Johnson played together at Oregon, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting the former Ducks running back in the fourth round of last year's NFL draft. Johnson, the 2024 Fiesta Bowl champion, said Irving had some advice for him ahead of the Combine.

Irving's message was, "You better run fast."

Johnson responded:

"If you blink, you might not see me."

Johnson, the Big Ten Championship MVP this past season, told the NFL teams precisely what they would get by drafting him.

"You’re gonna win a Super Bowl with me, 100 percent," Johnson said.

In 2024, Johnson was a Second-team All-Big Ten selection with 83 catches for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns. With Irving in the backfield during the 2023 campaign, the Birmingham, Alabama native had a career year with 1,182 yards through the air and 86 receptions.

Per NFL Draft Buzz, Johnson is a crafty route runner who can be deceptive with his head fakes, creating separation between himself and cornerbacks when doing so. He has exceptional spatial awareness with electric acceleration and change of direction.

However, his light frame at 156 pounds and lack of natural hands could be why they don’t project him to be taken until the third round.

Tez Johnson and Bucky Irving could be teammates again

It isn't out of the realm of possibility to believe Tez Johnson might be reunited with Bucky Irving when the draft is over in April. The Bucs need more depth at the wide receiver spot, with veteran Chris Godwin set to become a free agent on March 12, while Mike Evans isn't getting any younger.

Johnson could be a sneaky good pick who would address a real need for the Bucs at that position. In college, Johnson averaged over 10 yards per catch in every one of his campaigns, while he also returned his share of punts and kicks.

Irving wasn’t taken until the fourth round of last year’s draft, and he put together a terrific opening season, with 1,122 rushing yards, while being named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team.

Johnson could be another under-the-radar asset to the Buccaneers offense in 2025.

