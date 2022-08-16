What happened to Bud Dupree? Titans LB pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault charge

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was involved in a brawl earlier this offseason. Initially, he got into a heated argument with a Walgreens employee. Then, he took the employee's phone and assaulted him. By the time the police arrived to the scene, Dupree had left the scene.

It took place in Nashville, Tennessee. As a result, he was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Jeff Ranger 🐺 @JRANGER615 The Bud Dupree video from walgreens The Bud Dupree video from walgreens https://t.co/EQ4vPvo6l0

A security camera from the store recorded the whole scene and got everything on tape, including Dupree attacking the employee.

TMZ reported on Monday that the linebacker pled guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from his role during the brawl.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree just pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from his role in a fight at a Walgreens earlier this year, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/08/15/nfl… Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree just pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from his role in a fight at a Walgreens earlier this year, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/08/15/nfl…

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamar is in situation that is similar to the linebacker's.

Following the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game, Kamara was arrested at Allegiant Stadium. The running back was arrested on suspicion of battery causing substantial physical harm, which resulted in the victim sufferin a broken orbital bone.

Kamara and a few friends assaulted Darnelle Greene in a hotel elevator, and it was caught on video.

Luckily for Kamara, it was reported by multiple sources this morning that he will unlikely face a suspension this season due to the ongoing assualt allegations.

theScore @theScore If Alvin Kamara is suspended, it's reportedly unlikely to be during the 2022 season. If Alvin Kamara is suspended, it's reportedly unlikely to be during the 2022 season. https://t.co/F9L4n8gS7i

It is currently unknown whether or not the linebacker will receive a suspension from the NL for his situation.

Bud Dupree's career in the NFL

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Raiders

The linebacker was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.

In six seasons with the Steelers, he recorded 39.5 sacks, 65 quarterback hits, 54 tackles for a loss, eight forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Following his time with the Steelers, he signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans on March 19, 2021.

The linebacker suffered an abdominal injury in Week 10 and was placed on injured reserve on November 20, 2021. He was reactivated again on December 18.

He played in 11 games last season while starting in six, registering 17 tackles, three sacks, two tackles for a loss, eight quarterback hits, one interception, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

It's safe to say the Titans aren't getting the production or leadership out of Dupree that they anticipated when they originally signed him.

