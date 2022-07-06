NFL insider reveals why Julio Jones and Titans decided to part ways

Wide receiver Julio Jones has spent all but one of his 11-year career with the Atlanta Falcons as he played for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Over the last two seasons, it's been a challenge for Jones to stay healthy as he's missed seven games in each season. The receiver had a down year with the Titans by his standards, setting career lows with 31 receptions, 434 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He was ultimately let go of by the franchise.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and detailed why the Titans and Jones parted ways.

Rapoport said:

“It was nothing personal, locker rooms or anything like that. It was just he didn’t practice a lot, I mean you’re trying to the offence going, trying to get flow, you’re trying to get the timing, you know some hamstring things those sort of lingered for a while but he just didn’t practice a lot.”

He added:

“What was explained to me that whatever team he signs up with now, you’re gonna sort of get the old Julio, sounds like last year was sort of a wake up call for him.”

On June 6, 2021, the Falcons traded Julio Jones along with a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans. In exchange, they got a second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and their fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jones was released by the Titans on March 16, 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys are interested in Julio Jones per reports

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones remains a free agent with a few weeks leading up to minicamp. As per CBS Sports, the two teams that Jones could land with this off-season right now are his former team in the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys.

Atlanta is his former team and similar surroundings could perhaps help him recover his mojo. The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley due to a suspension for the upcoming season and have lost Rusell Gage in free agency.

Should Jones move to Dallas, he would be the number two receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency to the Dolphins.

It will be interesting to see where Julio Jones ends up before the 2022 season begins.

If you use any quotes, credit Ian Rapoport and The Pat McAfee Show.

