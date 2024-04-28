Buffalo Bills Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped up, and the Buffalo Bills made 10 selections. Although the Bills made 10 selections, GM Brandon Beane has been actively signing undrafted free agents.

While the draft is ongoing, players and teams are negotiating UDFA deals, and the Bills have signed 14 players, including the son of a former Bill.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

QB – Gunnar Watson, Troy (Invited to Minicamp)

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

WR – Lawrence Keys, Tulane

WR – Xavier Johnson, Ohio State

OT – Gunner Britton, Auburn

OT – Mike Edwards, Campbell

OG – Keaton Bills, Utah

DT – Branson Deen, Miami (FL)

LB – David Ugwoegbu, Oklahoma

LB – Stephen Hills, South Dakota (Invited to Minicamp)

CB – Keni-H Lovely, Western Michigan

CB – Sheridan Jones, Clemson (Invited to Minicamp)

S – Al Walcott, Baylor (Invited to Minicamp)

P – Jack Browning, San Diego State

The most notable name on the Bills' UDFA signing list is running back Frank Gore Jr., who is the son of former NFL running back Frank Gore, who played one year in Buffalo.

Last season at Southern Miss, Gore Jr. had 1,131 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 231 carries.

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, one of the biggest needs for the Bills was wide receiver, and Buffalo only used one pick on the position in Keon Coleman. So, following the draft, the Bills inked two wide receivers - Lawrence Keys out of Tulane and Xavier Johnson out of Ohio State.

Last season, Keys had 33 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson, meanwhile, had 13 receptions for 178 yards as the walk-on wide receiver now looks to make an NFL roster.

Other notable signings are guard Keaton Bills and defensive tackle Branson Deen, as both can come in and compete for a roster spot, as those are positions of need for the Bills.

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Here's a recap of the Buffalo Bills' 2024 NFL Draft Haul:

Round 2, Pick 33: Keon Coleman, WR

Round 2, Pick 60: Cole Bishop, S

Round 3, Pick 95: DeWayne Carter, DT

Round 4, Pick 128: Ray Davis, RB

Round 5, Pick 141: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Round 5, Pick 160: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB

Round 5, Pick 168: Javon Solomon, EDGE

Round 6, Pick 204: Tylan Grable, OT

Round 6, Pick 219: Daequan Hardy, CB

Round 7, Pick 22: Travis Clayton, OT