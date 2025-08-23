"This is why they're loser franchise": NFL fans react as Bills owner Terry Pegula's $100M yacht clip surfaces amid $2.1B taxpayer-funded stadium deal

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are taking heat over their $100 million yacht, which they bought in 2022. Taxpayers are funding $850 million for the Bills' new facility, New Highmark Stadium, which will host the team's games from the 2026 season. A clip of the Pegulas' yacht recently went viral and got fans outraged.A woman spotted it near Newport Harbor in Rhode Island. She posted a clip of the Top Five II yacht on her TikTok on Friday, shocked to see it in person.Fans shared their reactions on X.&quot;This is why they are a loser franchise that’ll never win anything. Their biggest victory in the past decade is a blowout victory against Mac Jones,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Billionaires living large while fans foot the stadium bill. Classic American capitalism at its finest. 💰,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Billionaires will always do this this is no surprise,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Sell the boat!&quot; a fan tweeted.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Bills mafia don’t mind,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Nobody gives a sh** dude,&quot; one fan commented.BigMike @BigMike_V42LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Nobody gives a shit dudeThe Pegulas bought the team in 2014 for $1.4 billion after previous owner Ralph Wilson died. According to Sportico, the franchise's value has risen to $5.87 billion in 11 years. New Highmark Stadium, worth $2.1 billion, is being built next to the team's current home, Highmark Stadium.Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane on the franchise's new stadiumBuffalo general manager Brandon Beane talked about New Highmark Stadium on Aug. 13. He shared how he felt during his recent visits to the new facility.&quot;We're still growing those Bisons,&quot; Beane said, via &quot;The Pat McAfee Show.&quot; &quot;So, they're still in the lab. We're trending well. It's gonna be awesome. ... I mean, for this city to get this stadium, it's gonna be a masterpiece. I've only been in there a couple times since. I'm blown away every time I'm over there.&quot;PepsiCo joined hands with the franchise as the founding partners of the Bills' future venue. Fans hope the team enters it with the Vince Lombardi trophy.Buffalo kicks off its regular season on Sept. 7 versus the Baltimore Ravens.