"Bust is coming": NFL fans stunned as Caleb Williams vs. Mitch Trubisky stat goes viral after Bears QB's meltdown vs. Vikings

Fans reacted as Caleb Williams started year two with the Chicago Bears with a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback played well in the first half, as the Bears led 10-6, before producing erratic and questionable throws.Williams ended the night completing 21 of 35 passes attempted for 210 yards and two total touchdowns as the Bears lost 27-24 to the Vikings at home. On social media, a comparison of stats between Williams and former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky went viral.The stat showcased the difference in the first 18 starts for Caleb Williams and Trubisky. Both had similar passing yards and touchdowns and an almost similar record with the franchise. Trubisky played for the Bears from 2017 to 2019 before signing with the Bills in 2021.Fans shared this comparison between Williams and Trubisky's first 18 games. Some said that the 2022 Heisman winner won't stay long with the team.Todd Appel 🇵🇸 @ToddAppelLINK@packers_access Bust is coming. The smoke is billowingCraig Fillmore @pdfillmore2LINK@packers_access Caleb will be gone in 2 years at most.Eric Newton @E5NastyLINK@packers_access Bears are the Jets of the NFC North. They can never find a legit QB. Caleb will be done in two years and before a journeymanOthers argued that the two quarterbacks cannot be compared.CJDexSports @CJDexSportsLINK@packers_access Uhhh I see better stats from Caleb lol. Trubitchsky also had a wagon of a defenseRyan Murray @powderkid28LINK@packers_access Well Trubisky’s first 18 starts was not his first 18 games as a professional like Caleb’s. Trubisky sat for most of his rookie year so those 18 starts came with additional experience. He also didn’t go thru 3 HC’s and 4 offensive coordinators in those first 18 starts.Mamba Forever 🐻 @elJayDineroLINK@packers_access Do we not understand Mitch had the same HC and OC for those 18 games and Caleb didn’t? Lol horrible graphic and comparisonThe Bears acquired Williams with the first pick in last year's NFL draft. During his debut campaign as the QB1, he only mustered a 5-12 record, finishing fourth in the NFC North. That saw coach Matt Eberflus fired and Ben Johnson brought in.NFL analyst Mina Kimes shares thoughts on Caleb Williams' performance in season opener against VikingsNFL analyst Mina Kimes broke down Caleb Williams' performance during the Bears' loss to the Vikings.She heaped praise on Kevin O'Connell's defense while highlighting why Williams struggled in the second half to make any impactful offensive plays.&quot;Did Caleb Williams miss a few throws? Yep. But he was also supported by zero run game vs one of the best defenses in football,&quot; Kimes wrote in the caption of the video.This season, fans expect great things from Caleb Williams under an offensive guru like Ben Johnson. However, with a 0-1 start to the season, there's an air of uncertainty building about this partnership.The Bears next take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.