  "Bust is coming": NFL fans stunned as Caleb Williams vs. Mitch Trubisky stat goes viral after Bears QB's meltdown vs. Vikings

"Bust is coming": NFL fans stunned as Caleb Williams vs. Mitch Trubisky stat goes viral after Bears QB's meltdown vs. Vikings

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 12, 2025 06:14 GMT
NFL fans stunned as Caleb Williams vs. Mitch Trubisky stat goes viral after Bears QB
NFL fans stunned as Caleb Williams vs. Mitch Trubisky stat goes viral after Bears QB's meltdown vs. Vikings

Fans reacted as Caleb Williams started year two with the Chicago Bears with a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback played well in the first half, as the Bears led 10-6, before producing erratic and questionable throws.

Williams ended the night completing 21 of 35 passes attempted for 210 yards and two total touchdowns as the Bears lost 27-24 to the Vikings at home. On social media, a comparison of stats between Williams and former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky went viral.

The stat showcased the difference in the first 18 starts for Caleb Williams and Trubisky. Both had similar passing yards and touchdowns and an almost similar record with the franchise. Trubisky played for the Bears from 2017 to 2019 before signing with the Bills in 2021.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared this comparison between Williams and Trubisky's first 18 games. Some said that the 2022 Heisman winner won't stay long with the team.

Others argued that the two quarterbacks cannot be compared.

The Bears acquired Williams with the first pick in last year's NFL draft. During his debut campaign as the QB1, he only mustered a 5-12 record, finishing fourth in the NFC North. That saw coach Matt Eberflus fired and Ben Johnson brought in.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes shares thoughts on Caleb Williams' performance in season opener against Vikings

NFL analyst Mina Kimes broke down Caleb Williams' performance during the Bears' loss to the Vikings.

She heaped praise on Kevin O'Connell's defense while highlighting why Williams struggled in the second half to make any impactful offensive plays.

"Did Caleb Williams miss a few throws? Yep. But he was also supported by zero run game vs one of the best defenses in football," Kimes wrote in the caption of the video.
This season, fans expect great things from Caleb Williams under an offensive guru like Ben Johnson. However, with a 0-1 start to the season, there's an air of uncertainty building about this partnership.

The Bears next take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

