"Bust written all over him" - NFL fans react to Tetairoa McMillan's admission on not watching game film in resurfaced clip before draft

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan - who declared for the 2025 NFL draft in Dec. 2024 - is projected as a top 15 pick. However, McMillan has found himself in an interesting situation amidst his draft preparations.

On Sunday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman reshared an old video of Tetairoa McMillan from 2023, during his sophomore season with the Wildcats.

In the clip, he talks about not watching football. The Arizona wide receiver also confesses that he did not enjoy watching and studying game films as a player.

"You don't watch football," the camera man asked

"No, not at all," McMillan replied. "I don't like watching film either...I don't ever need to watch it by myself because we go over (film) as a receiver group."

NFL fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the resurfaced clip of Tetairoa McMillan. Some predicted that McMillan would not enjoy success in the league.

"Bust written all over him," one fan said.

"He has all the tools to be a bust," another fan commented.

"This is the generation of entitlement that is being raised," this fan said.

Others showcased support to the wide receiver.

"You're trying to slander and devalue a NFL prospect seriously man, it's a dirty business I don't see how this young man flys in the field and maybe he isn't a classroom guy or a film guy you know not everyone plays because they 'love' it sorry that's the truth," one fan said.

"This isn't that strange. I have a ton of professional athletes that don't enjoy watching the sport they play-some don't watch sports at all," this fan commented.

"He said this in his freshman year. He was not even 20 yet or just turned 20. Late news, move on," another fan wrote.

It is not rare for athletes not to like watching the game they play. The NFL has had many similar instances in the past. Take former 5x Pro Bowler Curtis Martin, for example.

When Martin - who played 11 seasons as a running back with the New England Patriots and the New York Jets - was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 and admitted in his acceptance speech that he did not like football.

"Everyone here who knows me, you know that I was never a football fan. I wasn't the type of guy to watch football," Martin said. "I could probably count on one hand how many football games I've watched from the beginning to end in my lifetime."

Despite not watching the game and films, Tetairoa McMillan did his part for the Wildcats. In three seasons, he recorded 3,423 yards and 26 TDs receiving. During his final collegiate campaign, the wide receiver was honored as a Consensus All-American.

NFL analyst expresses skepticism about Tetairoa McMillan being a top prospect

There is an air of uncertainty surrounding McMillan's draft stock. Not everyone agrees that he should be in the top ten conversation. One of those people is NFL analyst John Middlekauf.

On Friday's episode of his eponymous show "3 and Out with John Middlekauf," Middlekauf criticized Tetairoa McMillan as a top 10 prospect and questioned whether the Arizona star is among the best wide receivers in this draft.

"I wouldn't take him in the top 10, but that's just me," Middlekauf said. "If I'm drafting a wide receiver at four overall, he's got to be Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers or Julio Jones. And I don't know if this guy's that. Might be, but to me, he's more like a guy you take in the teens."

Tetairoa McMillan continues to be an intriguing prospect in this year's draft. Despite his falling draft stocks, experts project him to not fall as a top first-round prospect next month.

