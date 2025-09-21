"Bye Bye JJ McCarthy": NFL fans react as Carson Wentz scored TD in opening drive of Vikings vs. Bengals clash

With JJ McCarthy sidelined in Week 3 due to a high ankle sprain, backup Carson Wentz got the start under center today against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also playing with a backup in Jake Browning.Starting in his first game as a Viking, Wentz got off to a good start as he led the Vikings to a touchdown on its opening drive. Wentz connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver to give the Vikings an early 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game.With Wentz providing a spark for the Vikings' offense, some fans replied on X thinking that he could be coming for McCarthy's job and taking over as the starter. Some think the team would be better off right now with Wentz as the starter.&quot;Bye Bye JJ McCarthy,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Carson Wentz &gt; JJ McCarthy,&quot; a fan replied.&quot;They could probably be 2-0 right now if he started from the beginning,&quot; a fan said.Other fans think today could be the start of a late career resurgence for Wentz. Some think that Wentz's situation could be similar to how Geno Smith and Sam Darnold revived their NFL careers late in their respective careers.&quot;Next geno smith comeback story,&quot; a fan said.&quot;If he blows out Cincinnati today, do they continue to play Wentz and rejuvenate his career like they did with Sam Darnold last year?&quot; a fan questioned.&quot;JJ may have lost his job,&quot; a fan thinks.The Vikings held a 14-0 lead over the Bengals before the conclusion of the first quarter.Carson Wentz rooted for the Minnesota Vikings as a childNFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings - Source: GettyStarting today for the Minnesota Vikings was a full-circle moment for Carson Wentz.Via ProFooballTalk, Wentz told reporters on Wednesday that he went to Vikings games as a kid and that Sunday was going to feel &quot;surreal&quot; running out of the Vikings' tunnel.&quot;I used to come to the Metrodome, and I was waiving the towel. And so running out of that tunnel this week will probably hit me a little bit different, in a really cool, kind of surreal way.&quot;With his start today for the Vikings, Wentz became the first player in NFL history to start for six different teams in six-straight seasons.Wentz was drafted second-overall by the Philadephia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft. Due to a torn ACL late in the 2017 season, Wentz was never the same quarterback, and has been a backup quarterback for the last three-plus seasons.Could today be the start of Carson Wentz reviving his NFL career?