Byron Murphy Jr. confessed being a Taylor Swift fan and promised Travis Kelce a hard welcome when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Taylor Swift has attended the last two games when Travis Kelce has been playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. The first game was at Arrowhead when she attended in a suite with Donna Kelce, the tight end's mother. This week, she visited MetLife stadium as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets and brought a bevy of celebrities with her.

Based on these sightings, one assumes that she will probably be there in Week 5 at Minnesota when Byron Murphy Jr. and the Vikings take on the defending Super Bowl champions. The cornerback is excited about it because he said that he has been watching the superstar singer since he was young and thinks it is cool that she might be visiting his home stadium. He said,

"Oh man, the social media is going crazy. And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in. Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure."

However, Byron Murphy Jr. had some words for Travis Kelce, saying that he would be motivated to get his opposition down in front of Taylor Swift.

"Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her."

Byron Murphy Jr. does not rule out resorting to Taylor Swift-themed mind games to rile up Travis Kelce

Byron Murphy Jr. also said that he will try to get into Travis Kelce's head regarding Taylor Swift coming to watch him. He telegraphed his strategy, saying,

"I'm going to say something to him to get him going."

The cornerback might not be too wrong with that strategy given how good the tight end has been throughout his career in the NFL. The Super Bowl winner is likely to get into the Hall of Fame even if he retired today. It is tough to beat him on the field and getting him to lose his mind might be opposing defenses' best way out.

However, as anyone who saw Travis Kelce taking down Cincinnati Bengals fans like the city mayor after the AFC Championship, they will know he can verbally joust with the best of them.

Now that he knows Byron Murphy Jr. is a Taylor Swift fan, there is a good chance he can turn the volleys around.