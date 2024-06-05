C. J. Stroud takes aim at Aaron Rodgers' leadership quality for lack of Super Bowl wins as Tom Brady

The Houston Texans quarterback C. J. Stroud might have just given Aaron Rodgers bulletin board material after his recent comments on the New York Jets quarterback.

Stroud appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo267. The Texans quarterback had a lot to say about the 4x NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP).

C. J. Stroud took aim at Rodgers' leadership quality. He drew parallels to Tom Brady and said that the Jets QB's lack of Super Bowl wins might be due to the way Rodgers treated his teammates. [From 1:18:53]

"I think what it is that," Stroud said, "I've talked to Tom [Brady] about this, because Tom Brady's, he's a good mentor to me... and what he told me is this right here - it's just his teammates and how he treats his teammates."

C. J. Stroud added:

"So I think that's where it falls off is we don't know how Aaron Rodgers treats his teammates. But you can guarantee that Tom Brady treats his teammates right because how he got them rings... It's about how you treat your teammates and I don't know how that works where he [Aaron Rodgers] came from."

The conversation began with C. J . Stroud coming in defense of Rodgers for having a lone Super Bowl win and never returning to the biggest stage again. But it quickly turned around when rapper Gillie Da Kid put the Texans QB on spot.

C. J. Stroud picked Eli Manning when asked if he'd have the career of Rodgers or the former New York Giants quarterback.

"You want the rings, dawg," Stroud said. "Eli got two."

Rodgers' Jets will take on the C. J. Stroud's Texans in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. It will be an interesting game to watch when 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year meets the legendary QB for the first time.

C. J. Stroud believes Matthew Stafford would have more Super Bowl rings in Aaron Rodgers’ shoes

If New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford have one thing in common, it's their single Super Bowl win. Rodgers won the Lombardi Trophy, a decade back in 2011, while Stafford did in 2022.

On the same podcast, C. J. Stroud claimed that Stafford's career would be a lot different if he were in the situation of Rodgers. [From 1:22:58]

"If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee he might have had more rings for sure. I'd say he'd have like three or four."

Stafford was drafted by the Lions in 2009 and he spent 12 years in Detroit. He is the franchise leader in all categories - passing yards (45,109), passing touchdowns (282), and QB wins (74).

Stafford made it to the postseason only three times during his time with the Lions, largely due to poor roster construction. He won his first Super Bowl in the first season after being traded to the LA Rams in 2021.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has made 12 visits to the postseason with the Green Bay Packers, and got to the Super Bowl only once.

Do you think Stafford would have won more Super Bowl rings if he was in Aaron Rodgers' shoes? Let us know in the comments