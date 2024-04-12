Caitlyn Jenner didn't hold back while calling out O.J. Simpson after his untimely death.

Mostly vocal about her hate towards the former NFL player, Jenner took to Twitter (now X) to speak about his untimely death. Simpson's family announced the news via social media, immediately drawing in multiple reactions via fans and other celebrities.

Considering the nature of his murder trial and surrounding events, reactions to O.J. Simpson's death have been mixed.

Caitlyn, who said it was 'good riddance', ended up receiving backlash for her comment.

"Good riddance," Jenner wrote.

Many users pointed her own legal troubles, which date back to a 2015 fatal car crash.

The Olympic medalist responded to the comments, calling out those bringing up the crash:

"I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson".

O.J. Simpson was good friends with Caitlyn's former wife Kris Jenner, the group of friends popular as they continued to maintain a close relationship. Furthermore, Kris' first husband Robert Kardashian also represented Simpson during his murder trial.