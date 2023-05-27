Aaron Rodgers has developed a prickly reputation among pundits in the wake of some of his comments over the years. However, one interviewer would beg to differ. In a clip released on TikTok, Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley professed the biggest infatuation with the Jets quarterback after interviewing him for seven hours. Here's how he put it:

"We did the interview. It was awesome and we hung out, me and him, for like seven hours. Just sit on porch talking. I asked him every question I mean, I don't want to go too much into it but I asked him every question that you could think of asking off the record, 'What do you think about this.'"

He continued, reaching an epiphany that he has a 'man crush' on the quarterback:

"He was super transparent, [and] honest, answered every question, questions you can't even believe would be answered by anybody. He was just an awesome dude. I have kind of a man crush on him I guess. I don't know. That's what it's sounding like. I think he's a stud. He's just really a stud."

Aaron Rodgers' divisive reputation allows no fence-sitters

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets Offseason Workout

At this point, much like an election campaign that has gone too long, pretty much everyone knows where they land on No. 8. A lot of people love and cannot get enough of the quarterback. In the media, Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, and the gang are always happy to have him on the show.

However, in the wake of some of Rodgers' standoffish positions taken against the Packers and the media as a whole, he's rubbed plenty of fans the wrong way.

Hordes of fans were turned off by the fast one he pulled on the public in 2021, when he claimed he was "immunized" instead of vaccinated against the coronavirus, and never made an attempt to differentiate the two meanings.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL There is no human on earth that brings this game to OT other than Aaron Rodgers There is no human on earth that brings this game to OT other than Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/hZj0chlIAk

As such, the entire public believed he was vaccinated when he was not. That said, he's also created many memes over the years which usually helps one's popularity.

