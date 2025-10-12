  • home icon
  Caleb Williams brutally roasts Michigan and Dave Portnoy after USC trounces Wolverines 31-13 in Big Ten showdown

Caleb Williams brutally roasts Michigan and Dave Portnoy after USC trounces Wolverines 31-13 in Big Ten showdown

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:48 GMT
Caleb Williams brutally roasts Michigan and Dave Portnoy after USC trounces Wolverines 31-13 in Big Ten showdown
Caleb Williams brutally roasts Michigan and Dave Portnoy after USC trounces Wolverines 31-13 in Big Ten showdown

Caleb Williams was elated after his alma mater, the USC Trojans, secured a dominating 31-13 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The Chicago Bears quarterback shared a story on Instagram where he trolled Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, who is an alum and a big supporter of Michigan.

In the story, Caleb Williams posted an edit of the scoreline between the two teams. He accompanied it with a photo of Portnoy looking astonished with the result of the game. The quarterback also shared a one-word reaction in the caption of the post.

"Belted," Williams wrote.
Williams&#039; IG story
Williams' IG story

The USC Trojans started the season with a four-game winning streak. This came to an end on Sept. 27 when they lost 34-21 against the Illinois Fighting Illini. However, it looks like the team found its footing on Saturday against the Wolverines.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava put up an impressive performance on the field. He completed 25 of the 32 passes he attempted for 265 yards, along with two passing touchdowns.

Caleb Williams spent two seasons with the USC Trojans after starting his collegiate journey with Oklahoma. He recorded a total of 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns passing in two years. He was also honored with the Heisman trophy for his contributions on the field during the 2022 season.

The Bears then drafted Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. During his rookie debut in the league, he could only muster a 5-12 record while tallying 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing. This season, the quarterback has helped the Bears put up a 2-2 record after four games.

ESPN's Pete Schrager shares his thoughts on Caleb Williams ahead of Week 6 showdown against the Washington Commanders

On Friday, ESPN's Pete Schrager labeled the Bears quarterback as "the most interesting man in the NFL this week."

He also highlighted the showdown between Caleb Williams and the Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels. He also highlighted how the Bears quarterback has improved his game compared to last year under new head coach Ben Johnson.

"The most interesting man in the NFL this week is Caleb Williams," Schrager said on NFL Live. "Caleb Williams had some bright moments early on (last season). But those were quickly overshadowed by brutal strength of losses and missed opportunities. ..."
"... Less than a year later, Williams has a boy genius offensive head coach and the numbers, they don't lie. He's been really good. The sacks are way down. The off target percentage is way down and his yards per drop back on deep passes are way up. Caleb is now riding a two-game winning streak coming off a bye. And there is a city and a fanbase that is maybe, just maybe starting to belive that they have their franchise quarterback."
The Bears will take on the Commanders on Oct.13 at 8:15 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

