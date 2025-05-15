Caleb Williams' dad Carl plotted escape plan to UFL for keeping star QB away from Bears’ chaos: Report

Carl Williams, father of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, actively explored ways to circumvent the NFL draft system to keep his son from joining the Bears organization. According to revelations from a forthcoming book, the elder Williams consulted lawyers and considered the United Football League a potential escape route.

Carl Williams is the chief confidant of his son Caleb, who was drafted first by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft.

These revelations come from "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," a tome written by ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham and scheduled for release in September 2025.

"I don't want my son playing for the Bears," Carl Williams told several agents in 2024, according to Wickersham's reporting. The book reveals Carl Williams "went to great lengths to try to circumvent the NFL draft" and even "considered whether his son could sign with the United Football League and become an unrestricted NFL free agent in 2025 to be able to pick a team."

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The Bears franchise has struggled to develop quarterback talent throughout its history. Recent top picks Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields failed to meet expectations in Chicago.

Caleb Williams's father feels "Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die"

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The book describes how Carl Williams' multiple attempts to control his son's NFL destination. He spoke with Archie Manning, who helped his son Eli avoid playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2004.

Carl also met with labor lawyers and railed against the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, calling it "the worst piece of s--- I've ever read. It's the worst in sports history."

While his father worked behind the scenes, Caleb himself harbored doubts about Chicago. After meeting Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell at the NFL combine,

Williams reportedly told his father, "I need to go to the Vikings," and dreamed of playing in Minnesota. The book also reveals that Williams wondered aloud to confidants:

"Do I want to go there? I don't think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron."

Despite these machinations, Bears GM Ryan Poles stood firm with his intention to draft Caleb Williams. The quarterback ultimately chose not to follow through with a public campaign against Chicago.

"I wasn't ready to nuke the city," Caleb Williams told Wickersham. After visiting the Bears facility, he told his father, "I can do it for this team. I'm going to go to the Bears."

Caleb's rookie season proved challenging. The Bears fired coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after losing 10 straight games. Williams told his father he often watched films alone "with no instruction or guidance from the coaches." Despite these obstacles, Williams posted respectable rookie numbers, completing 62.5% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He did suffer a league-leading 68 sacks.

The Bears hired respected offensive mind Ben Johnson as head coach in January 2025.

Williams is entering his second NFL season. He faces heightened expectations. Sports Illustrated notes that 2025 shapes up as a "make-or-break year" for Williams despite his limited NFL experience.

