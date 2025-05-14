Danny Parkins hypes Caleb Williams-led Bears to kick "fraudulent 14-win Minnesota Vikings" out of playoffs

Chicago radio personality Danny Parkins hyped quarterback Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson heading into the 2025 season. He suggested the revamped Chicago Bears are poised to overthrow the Minnesota Vikings in the division.

On Wednesday's edition of Fox Sports' Breakfast Ball, Parkins assessed the Bears' offseason improvements and their chances in the NFC North.

"The Chicago Bears," Parkins said. "Where's the weakness in the team? Bears are in three new offensive linemen, two new defensive linemen. I mean, breakout candidate, pro bowler, maybe all pro, maybe Hall of Famer. I'm not even sure. Caleb Williams knows the pro with it was too much. And new play caller, you're gonna upgrade a coach, play caller, offensive line, defensive line, experience, and get those fraudulent 14-win Minnesota Vikings out."

The remarks are made amid the NFL showing considerable confidence in Chicago's potential. Although the Bears won only five games in 2024, they have been assigned two nationally televised games for the 2025 season. This includes a Week 16 Saturday game against the Green Bay Packers and a Black Friday contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Caleb Williams is expected to shine in his second year

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Parkins' enthusiasm centers on Chicago's extensive offseason overhaul, particularly along both lines of scrimmage, where the team added five new starters.

The Bears' rebuild also features new head coach Ben Johnson, who replaces Matt Eberflus after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Johnson arrives with a reputation for offensive innovation from his time with the Detroit Lions..

Chicago's makeover includes All-Pro offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson joining second-year tackle Darnell Wright. This trio should provide significantly improved protection for Caleb Williams, who endured 68 sacks during his rookie season.

The Bears also added talented pass-catchers in rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III to complement D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

Williams struggled with the speed of the pro game in his rookie season but should benefit from what Sports Illustrated's Alan Goldsher called "the comfort of playing behind an actual NFL offensive line," with Johnson drawing up "his fair share of short passes" to help the young quarterback adjust.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are coming off a surprising 14-win season. Minnesota's success last year caught many analysts off guard, especially after their 13-4 record in 2022 was followed by regression in 2023. The team has not seen any nationally televised games announced for its 2025 schedule, while Chicago has already secured two prime slots.

