Caleb Williams likes the moves the Chicago Bears have been doing around him. It appears that he also likes the moves his adopted city's WNBA team made in the draft.
On Monday, the Chicago Sky drafted point guard Hailey Van Lith 11th overall. The move reunites her with Angel Reese, who was her teammate at LSU.
The incoming sophomore quarterback liked Bleacher Report's Instagram post on the development:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
This comes after Caleb Williams was spotted watching MLS's Chicago Fire host Lionel Messi's Inter Milan at Soldier Field, the Bears' home Stadium. That game ended in a scoreless draw, with goalkeepers Oscar Ustari and Chris Brady combining for ten saves.
Caleb Williams slammed by Shannon Sharpe over comments on Matt Eberflus
There is one other thing that Caleb Williams, Hailey Van Lith, and Angel Reese share: all were born in the 2000s and thus very young and outspoken about how they want to be great and elevate a struggling franchise.
However, the quarterback's NFL debut was not exactly the most explosive. Marred by coaching blunders by Matt Eberflus, who became the first head coach in franchise history to be fired midseason, it left him "shedding a few tears".
Speaking to Esquire recently, Williams said the "Hail Maryland" loss at the Washington Commanders was a breaking point in the ex-head coach's viability:
“How he handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by.”
But for Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, Caleb Williams occasionally has to hold his teammates accountable as well.
Speaking with former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Chad Johnson on Sunday's episode of Nightcap, he singled out cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who caught criticism for taunting the fans at Northwest Stadium before allowing the walkoff touchdown by Noah Brown (discussion begins at 1:07:53 in the video below):
“What about the accountability of the players? If he was where he was supposed to be? That’s what annoys me about this. These millennials, Gen Z, they want to absolve themselves of responsibility, accountability… The play is going on. He’s making fun of the people in the fans who have no impact on the game. And then the quarterback blames the head coach.”
Eberflus would be succeeded in the interim by then-offensive coordinator Thomas Brown after Thanksgiving. After the season, the Bears hired Ben Johnson from the divisional rival Detroit Lions.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles