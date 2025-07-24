  • home icon
Caleb Williams sends 3-word message as Bears kicker, Cairo Santos, rocks franchise QB-themed t-shirt

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
Caleb Williams and Cairo Santos (Image Source: Getty)
Caleb Williams and Cairo Santos (Image Source: Getty)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacted to his fellow teammate Cairo Santos rocking a picture-printed T-shirt. The NFL quarterback is gearing up for his second season with the team after a rough rookie season. His team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Williams shared a hilarious picture of Santos. The Bears kicker donned a T-shirt with QB's picture on it.

Santos recreated the pose, and instead of using the football that Williams used in the T-shirt picture, he used a water bottle. Williams reshared it with a three-word caption on his Instagram story:

"What a beast @cairosantos"

Caleb Williams' 3-word message to Bears kicker Cairo Santos /@ayeeecaleb
Caleb Williams' 3-word message to Bears kicker Cairo Santos /@ayeeecaleb

Caleb Williams was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. He recorded 3,541 yards in passing and 20 touchdowns in his rookie season.

However, his team had a terrible time last season. They started the season with a win against the Tennessee Titans but won only five games throughout the season and finished with a 5–12 record.

Caleb Williams opens up about what to improve in his game ahead of the new season

Caleb Williams opened up about what he is planning to improve in his game ahead of the new season. He talked about his "footwork."

"Part of it is my footwork and that lining up with the play," Williams said earlier this week(via BearsWire). "That helps accelerate the clock for me. The other part is being decisive, making a decision. The other part is also taking what the defense gives me.
"Not trying to find that big play every time and be the young cat wanting to go get that big play, big scramble play. Sometimes it's just the check down of the ball, the flat, the second read that may not be something more than five yards," he added.
Williams played for Oklahoma University and USC in college, and ahead of the start of the new NFL season, he shared a throwback emotional tribute to his college football.

He joined the popular "hardest pic of your college career. Bet some of y'all skip" on social media and shared a picture from his college time last week.

After a disappointing season, Caleb Williams and Co. will be looking forward to improving in the upcoming season. The Bears will start the 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 9.

