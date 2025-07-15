Caleb Williams tattoos Bears logo on his "dawg" Cole Bennett 2 months before franchise QB's sophomore season

Quarterback Caleb Williams is enjoying his downtime before heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. While playing in the NFL is his current career path, he may have a future as a tattoo artist after his recent adventure.

In a post on Instagram, record executive and music video director Cole Bennett shared a carousel of photos of him getting a tattoo on his left shoulder. It wasn't just any tattoo, though; it was the Chicago Bears logo and was being inked by quarterback Caleb Williams. There was also another up-close photo of the Bears tattoo.

"My quarterback tattooed the @chicagobears logo on me. Stamped forever now. Love ya blooder @ayeeecaleb," Cole Bennett captioned his Instagram post.

The Chicago Bears quarterback then replied to Cole Bennett's post:

"🤞🏽my dawg! Love brotha."

Caleb Williams commented on Cole Bennett's Instagram post. (Photo via Cole Bennett's Instagram post)

Cole Bennett is a native of Illinois and a big fan of Chicago sports teams. Last season, he threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game, and now he is showing his support for the Chicago Bears with a tattoo.

Bears QB Caleb Williams shows off nails in new IG post

Quarterback Caleb Williams is never afraid to show off his unique style and fashion sense. In a post on Instagram this week, the quarterback shared a carousel of photos of himself.

In the first photo, the quarterback showcased a mirror selfie wearing a suit, and his painted blue nails were on full display.

"Young n in control," Williams wrote on Instagram.

The Chicago Bears quarterback is headed into his second NFL season and is looking to help his team bounce back. The Bears finished the season with just a 5-12 record, but the 2024 first-round draft pick showed signs of being a valuable asset for the offense.

In 17 games last season, he threw for 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 489 rushing yards. He unfortunately fumbled ten times, five of which he lost and threw six interceptions along the way.

