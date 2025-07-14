Future HOF'er makes his feelings known about Caleb Williams' outlook after Ryan Poles' extension

Caleb Williams was drafted at No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears with GM Ryan Poles at the helm. Three days back, the Bears awarded Poles a four-year contract extension that will run till 2029.

Following the announcement, Future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly joined the “Up and Adams Show” on Monday and shared his thoughts on Williams’ outlook in Chicago. Kuechly’s concerns centered on the struggles that led to the former USC QB being sacked numerous times last season.

“Caleb got hit a lot last year,” Kuechly said, referencing the 68 sacks Williams took during his first eseason at USC.

Kuechly pointed out the Detroit Lions' model as the blueprint of Williams' success in Chicago under new coach Ben Johnson.

“I think what changes for Caleb Williams, that's going to be super helpful, is everybody talks about. How do you take care of a young quarterback? And a lot of it has to do with the passing game, the amount of play action pass that Detroit used last year with Jared Goff was, you know, tough top five in the league,” Kuechly said.

The Bears have brought their offensive arsenal in the 2025 NFL Draft, bringing in tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III. They will be giving Williams a stronger support cast to excel in the 2025 NFL season

Play action, the offensive line, and the skill positions were the three key pieces Kuechly pinpointed that will matter most, while tying Poles’ extension to the momentum in Chicago.

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson dubbed “fascinating” duo by NFL insider

Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson are drawing early attention ahead of the 2025 training camp. NFL insider Albert Breer calls their pairing “fascinating.”

Williams faced significant instability in his rookie season but threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns. He did all this under three offensive coordinators and the midseason firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Breer wrote, “I’m fascinated to see what new coach Ben Johnson does with Williams; how Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson invigorate that line; and how rookie tight end Colston Loveland integrates into an already strong skill group.”

Breer ranked the Bears' duo at the top of his list of second-year quarterback storylines, ahead of names like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Drake Maye.

