“Caleb Williams is winning the offseason” - NFL fans praise Bears for signing Drew Dalman for $42,000,000 in free agency

The offensive line is a key offseason priority for the Chicago Bears, so the fans are happy for the team and quarterback Caleb Williams with the signing of former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman in free agency.

Dalman was a clear target for the Bears. On Monday, they agreed on a three-year, $42 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed. It makes Dalman the second-highest-paid center in the league, behind Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bears fans reacted positively to the news on Reddit.

This fan commented: “Caleb Williams is winning the off-season.”

This fan compared the work that Bears general manager Ryan Poles has done in the past four offseasons.

"Ryan Poles has dead*** won 3 offseasons in a row lmao. 2023: Trading the 1st pick for a haul. 2024: Drafting Caleb. 2025: Getting Ben Johnson and a new O line”

This fan then followed that up by crowning the Bears: “3 time off-season Champs baby”

In addition to Dalman, the Bears also traded for Chiefs guard Joe Thuney and Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson, giving up a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick, respectively. Caleb Williams would welcome the moves to bolster the offensive line after he finished last season as the most-sacked quarterback (68 sacks).

The three interior linemen will be joined on the Bears offensive line by starting tackles Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones, both of whom are expected to return next season.

NFC North rival fans were not as hyped about the move.

One wrote: “I hate to see the Bears putting resources to where they need them.”

A fan joined in, asking if the Bears can “go back to incompetence.”

A fan replied: “6 wins here they come, look out world.”

Bears to turn focus to other needs now that Drew Dalman is signed

With the signing of Dalman and the trades for Thuney and Jackson, the Bears have addressed their weakest unit from last season. They now have the luxury of filling other positions in the NFL draft. The Bears have the 10th overall pick and two picks in the second round to further fill out their roster.

