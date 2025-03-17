"Call the paramedics": Sharpe Sharpe roasts Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson's beach yoga stunt

Bill Belichick’s offseason just took an unexpected turn, and former NFL TE Shannon Sharpe didn't let it slide. The legendary coach, now leading the UNC Tar Heels in his debut season at Chapel Hill, was spotted on vacation with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The 72-year-old and the 24-year-old duo engaged in beachside yoga, which got social media talking. Hudson shared photos on Instagram showing Belichick executing some impressive acrobatic yoga moves. The UNC coach was flat on his back, holding Hudson overhead in various poses.

While some fans were in awe, others—like Sharpe—had jokes. Stephen A. Smith first said:

"Whatever he's on, keep taking it. He's on something ... I'm not mad at him at all. I want to know what it is."

“At 73, if you see me with my legs up like that, call the paramedics,” Sharpe said.

Bill Belichick - Jordon Hudson relationship timeline

Belichick and Hudson’s relationship has been the talk of the town, and it all started on a flight in 2021. The former Patriots coach and Hudson reportedly met on a trip from Boston to Florida.

After keeping things private for a while, the couple went public last year, sparking controversy due to their 49-year age gap. Even Snoop Dogg took a jab at them during the 2025 NFL Honors.

"I've been a fan for a long long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs was back. And I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born year," the rapper said.

Facing all types of criticism for her dating choice, Hudson defends her relationship choice any chance she gets. She recently retweeted an IG user who called their relationship "insane."

"But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?" Hudson wrote.

Hudson will be on Belichick's side as the NFL legend takes his experience to college football and tries to establish his legacy.

