Cam Akers injury update: Vikings RB feared to have suffered Achilles injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers could be out of action for some time. In the team's 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons today, Akers left the game after suffering an ankle injury in the second half.

Akers left on a cart and was ruled out moments later and never returned. He finished the day with eight carries for 25 yards and three receptions for 13 yards.

Cam Aker injury update

The fear is that Cam Akers might have torn his Achilles. Per NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell believes Akers suffered the brutal injury.

If confirmed, this will be the second time in his career that he suffered a torn Achilles as he suffered the injury in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.

ProFootballDoc, also known as David J. Chao, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Akers' injury is season-ending as he analyzed the injury from the broadcast's footage.

Cam Akers will return to the Minnesota Vikings next season

Akers very well could have played his last snap of the season. Lucky for him, he's under contract with the Vikings next season and will likely be working towards his return for next season.

Akers and a 2026 seventh-round pick were traded on September 20 from the Los Angeles Rams to the Vikings in return for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.

So far this season, he has 27 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 11 yards.

If Akers is done for the season, he will become the second Viking to have suffered a season-ending injury. Last week, Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles, ending his 2023 season.

Akers will be entering the fifth season of his career next season.

In his career, he's rushed for 1,483 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has caught 29 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown.