“Cam Miller is the next Tom Brady”: NFL fans react to Raiders rookie QB's sensational performance in preseason debut vs. Seahawks

Fans reacted as Cam Miller, drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, made a sparkling debut on Thursday. The rookie quarterback is a part of the depth chart alongside veteran Geno Smith and Aidan O'Connell. On Thursday, the former North Dakota State star made his preseason debut for the Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks.In the fourth quarter of the game, Cam Miller surprised fans with an incredible play. With over seven minutes remaining, he pump-faked the Seahawks defense on the first drive before lobbing the ball into the air. The pass connected with WR Shedrick Jackson for a 41-yard touchdown.Fans took to social media to react to Miller's stunning touchdown in the fourth quarter.&quot;Cam Miller is the next Tom Brady,&quot; one commented.&quot;Beautiful! This is football ARTISTRY,&quot; another said.&quot;Miller will give Raiders fans hope,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Should start over Geno,&quot; another said&quot;Pump fake had me fooled too, ngl,&quot; one commented.&quot;That was a slick move by Cam Miller! Love seeing rookies shine like that. Great game so far,&quot; another said.Miller's touchdown pass helped the Raiders minimise the deficit by three points (20-23). With around a minute left, Daniel Carlson scored a 51-yard field goal to even the score.The game ended 23-23. The rookie quarterback finished the game, completing six of seven passes attempted for 72 passing yards and one touchdown.Cam Miller shares his thoughts about getting endorsement from Raiders minority owner Tom BradyJust like Cam Miller, retired seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was also a sixth-round pick, in the 2000 NFL draft. In May, Raiders GM John Spytek said that Brady endorsed the quarterback's selection in this year's draft.During a press conference on Tuesday before his preseason debut, Miller shared his thoughts on receiving an endorsement from Brady.&quot;If it is true, that's very humbling and honoring to know that the best quarterback to ever play the game endorsed me,&quot; Miller said. &quot;But at the same time, I have my own path. He had his own path, and I think every quarterback from the age of five to you know the veteran quarterbacks in the league are still chasing him.&quot;So yeah, if I do have a conversation with him and he, you know, he talked to our team the other day, I'm just writing down every single thing that he says because, you know, it's extremely important for me.&quot;The Raiders' next preseason game is against the San Francisco 49ers, on Aug. 16 at Allegiant Stadium.