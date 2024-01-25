Cam Newton unloaded on CeeDee Lamb's mother after she called out Dak Prescott with furious social media post musings. She was not alone among Cowboys fans to feel the frustration of a home loss to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers in the first playoff hurdle. That the Dallas Cowboys failed to connect at the beginning of the game with his premier wide receiver, who happens to be her son, made things much worse.

But putting it all out on social media might not have been a wise choice by CeeDee Lamb's mom. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton certainly seemed to think so and addressed her directly that everything she felt need not be put on social media. The ex-Carolina Panthers star said,

"Listen here mama, baby, I know everything that we think, we don't need to say. Everything we need to say, don't need to be posted."

He said that this rule applies to all levels of sports. If CeeDee Lamb has a problem with Dak Prescott, family members should not get involved in this drama. The former NFL MVP continued,

"I didn't even really want to talk about this because you know, Dallas situation, Cowboy. This is real spill for anybody in the NFL, college sports, it don't matter as a whole. Supporting cast don't make it any better by voicing their honest opinion."

He then went on to ask her respectfully cease giving her opinions and said that her rather forthright opinions would involve further trouble. Cam Newton continued,

"I say this respectfully. Just shut up. Just shut up. Because it's not gonna do any good... you're gonna bring more trouble."

What did CeeDee Lamb's mother say about Dak Prescott that it invited Cam Newton's wrath?

CeeDee Lamb's mother went on a tear after the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from Super Bowl contention by falling at the first hurdle. After their Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers, she commented on social media that she does not want her son to remain part of the team and seek a trade.

She even went on to say that playing for the Houston Texans with C.J. Stroud might be better for the wide receiver. Most gallingly, she claimed that Dak Prescott does not want to, or have the drive to, win the Super Bowl.

One thing is certain, though! The Cowboys will never win the Super Bowl if the relationship between the quarterback and his main wide receiver breaks down. Cam Newton, who has been to Super Bowl 50 with the Carolina Panthers, is right in that regard.