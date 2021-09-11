Cam Newton's comments about Patriots release will make teams hesitant about signing him

In case you are still catching up on the NFL offseason, the Patriots cut Cam Newton at the end of the preseason. Mac Jones will be the starter going forward. The cut was the biggest surprise of cut day for most, who expected Newton to be the starter for at least some of the season. Even if he didn't win the starting job, he was expected to stick around and mentor the young quarterback.

Instead, Newton now finds himself without a job. When asked why he thought he was cut from the team, Newton thought it was somewhat political, according to what he said on YouTube via ESPN.

"The reason why they released me is because indirectly, I was going to be a distraction without being the starter. Just my aura," Cam Newton said.

He also went on to say that Mac Jones would have been uncomfortable with Cam Newton behind him, according to YouTube via SportsCenter.

Newton's comments raise eyebrows around the league for what many call the best free agent on the market for different reasons. Here's a look at why some teams were put off by his comments, while others are more interested.

How Cam Newton's comments might have simultaneously made teams more and less hesitant

More hesitant teams

Secure and steady franchises would have instantly been put off by Cam Newton's comments. If Newton sees himself as a threat to starting quarterbacks as a backup quarterback, he breeds instability.

Of course, stable and steady franchises do not want instability. Quarterbacks under pressure about their jobs rarely pull through. Even stable quarterbacks can unravel if they feel someone breathing down their neck. Quarterbacks under pressure tend to force the ball more in an effort to impress coaches but end up hurting themselves in the end.

In 2019, Carson Wentz had thrown for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 2020, with second-round pick Jalen Hurts in the building, Wentz threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Put simply, adding a quarterback of Newton's caliber to a backup spot could lead to a snowball effect that results in the unraveling of the quarterback.

Less hesitant

Some franchises have quarterbacks they're not thrilled about but feel stuck with unless they have a poor season. If the team is struggling but the quarterback is doing well and the team removes the quarterback, a general manager may get fired.

However, if they sign a disrupter like Cam Newton as a backup and cause an unraveling of the starting quarterback, the general manager will have a perfect reason to move on. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders could find themselves in this position.

Other teams may also exist, but general managers being unhappy with solid statistical quarterbacks is about as "top secret" as it gets.

