Cam Newton makes stance clear on Jerry Jones' take on Dak Prescott's Super Bowl credentials 

Quarterback Dak Prescott will play the final year of his current contract in 2024. Over the last few months, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has insinuated that he would sign the quarterback to a lucrative long-term deal this offseason.

In the last few weeks, a contract extension for Prescott doesn't appear to be on the offseason to-do list for the Cowboys. However, Jones has reiterated that Prescott is their quarterback and he's not worried about losing him in the future. He has also expressed his confidence in Dak Prescott getting the Dallas Cowboys back to their winning ways.

Former NFL MVP, Cam Newton expressed his thoughts on his "4th and One Show" podcast. Newton said he hopes Jerry Jones believes in his quarterback:

“I do believe that. I hope he does. I think a lot of people hope he does."

He continued by saying:

“I just hope it ain’t too late.”

Prescot is currently nearing the end of his four-year contract which is worth $160 million.

Exploring Dak Prescott's playoff record so far

The Dallas Cowboys built a dynasty in the 1990s led by quarterback Troy Aikman. The team hasn't found playoff success since that team did so. In 2016, the Dallas Cowboys drafted quarterback Dak Prescott out of Mississippi State as the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Prescott was initially expected to sit behind Tony Romo for at least one season. However, a back injury forced Romo off the field and gave Prescott the reigns sooner than expected. The quarterback led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs in his rookie season, after having made just one playoff appearance in the previous six seasons.

Dak Prescott has now led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs in five of his eight seasons. The 2018 and 2022 NFL seasons were the only instances where the Cowboys weren't eliminated in the first round.

Prescott's playoff record is 2-5 in five postseason appearances. Which included the shocking loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round in 2023.

In eight NFL seasons, the 30-year-old quarterback has made 114 regular season starts and has a 73-41 record. His record against teams with a losing record is 55-17 while his record against teams with a winning record is 18-24.