Cam Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn, coming off winning the Heisman Trophy the year before. The former Tigers quarterback signed a four-year, $22 million rookie contract soon after being drafted.

On his "Funky Friday Clips" podcast episode, Newton shared a story that involved high-priced steaks and champagnes along with a massive $17K bill:

“At the end of the year we had a rookie dinner, and I remember that because like damn they closed the restaurant. They got some big a** steaks. I don’t even drink but that’s a big a** wine bottle and champagne. We sorry as hell, why the hell they getting all this stuff. And then they sent me that bill? Oh my goodness. ...

"Like as a rookie, when you getting that type of money, you still are mentally broke. ... The tab, I think it was upwards of $17,000. I ain’t never spent that type of money in my life. ... But then I started hearing other stories like $50,000, $60,000 and this that and third, oh shoot I got away with murder.”

Cam Newton became the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2011 season despite the Carolina Panthers having a record of 6-10. Newton threw for 4,051 yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with 14 rushing touchdowns.

The 14 touchdowns are the most for a rookie quarterback in a season and his 4,051 yards are the third-most in NFL history by a rookie signal-caller. It's one of the best rookie seasons for any player in league history.

What is Cam Newton's hair controversy all about?

On the "Undefined" podcast with Josina Anderson, the former Panthers star was recently asked if his hairstyle is a reason why he's not playing in the NFL anymore. Cam Newton responded:

“I don’t know. You would say Trevor Lawrence, you know. Trevor’s a Georgia boy, so it’s much love to him. Needless to say, I hope I’m not being blackballed for that but I don’t think that that’s the situation... They can think what they want, but the reality is who knows. My hair is deeply rooted in my culture and the people who look like me.”

The 2015 NFL MVP is still a free agent as he hasn't played a down since being cut by the Panthers during the 2021 season. We'll see if an NFL team gives Cam Newton another shot in the NFL this offseason as a backup.

