Tom Brady announced his second retirement prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season. The first time he did so, he unretired just a few weeks later, but this time, he sat out the entire season. He has consistently claimed that he has no plans of making another return, but that recently changed following his comments on the "Deep Cut" podcast.

When directly asked if he would consider a return in the right situation, Brady answered that he was "not opposed" to the idea. While this sent the NFL world into a frenzy about his potentially playing again, Cam Newton isn't buying it. He refuted the claim during a recent episode of the "4th and 1 Show":

"This is clickbait. He is Tom Brady, the most influential football player of our generation. If he says, 'I'm thinking about coming back,' that's going to hit CNN. They may talk about it at church. Do I think he will come back? F**k no. He knows that.

"Does he look in shape? Of course. This deal that makes him a minority owner of an NFL team will bar him from doing that. Also, he just signed a massive network deal with Fox. So why?"

Newton seems to be suggesting that Tom Brady has little motivation to actually make a comeback. He has already set just about every possible NFL record and has plenty of big opportunities in front of him off of the football field.

Brady is set to begin his ten-year contract with FOX worth $375 million, making him the highest-paid broadcaster of all time. He is also on the verge of becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. While his stake has yet to become official, it is forbidden for any active player to have ownership in an NFL team.

Why has Tom Brady's Raiders ownership bid stalled?

Tom Brady reportedly joined an investment group nearly a year ago to purchase a 10% minority ownership share of the Las Vegas Raiders, with 7% of that going to the legendary quarterback. The deal has yet to become official as other NFL owners have reportedly protested the financial valuation of the franchise.

The purchase was rumored to be for $175 million, but the owners believe that the Raiders are worth much more than that, making the price for a 10% stake potentially higher. This is still being investigated, but whenever it is resolved, Brady is still expected to join the ownership group.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently gave an update on the situation during the Annual League Meetings. He remained vague on the details but insisted that "progress" has been made. This may become official in the near future, but not if Brady is really going to make a return to playing in the NFL.

