How much of the Raiders is Tom Brady buying? Details emerge of 7x Super Bowl champ’s investment in $5,100,000,000 franchise

Tom Brady is still working on his investment into the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL legend has been trying to become a part owner for some time now, though hurdles he has to jump through continue to arise and it's taken some time to get to this point. Now, ahead of any official sale, it is becoming more evident just how involved the QB is trying to be.

According to a report from Sportico, Brady's ownership group is looking to acquire a 10% stake in the franchise. That ownership group includes Knighthead Capital co-founder Tom Wagner. Of that 10%, 7% would be Brady's alone.

The franchise is worth a little over $5 billion. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico said:

"Tom Brady’s pending investment into the Las Vegas Raiders, which has been held up for more than eight months, was recently revised to increase the valuation on the team, according to multiple people familiar with the matter."

He continued:

"The original agreement, announced last May, was met with resistance from some NFL owners who were concerned about the valuation, which the Washington Post reported was 70% below market value."

Now, it's been revised upwards so that his potential investment is more appropriate to the value of the team and the level of ownership he would have. At long last, the deal might finally begin to move forward.

Exploring Tom Brady's net worth and other investments

With investments coming in all the time, Tom Brady's net worth can only be expected to rise. Even before he retired, he had plenty of business ventures. Now, that's only rising as he has some more free time.

Tom Brady has loads of investments now

The former New England Patriots QB's net worth is presently about $300 million, which is trending upwards. This is largely due to an extensive NFL career, but it also comes from his business aspirations.

His TB12 brand recently merged under NOBULL. His footwear, nutrition and apparel brand will be under that parent company, so it will still make him money as he goes. Brady's net worth will likely continue growing, especially when his $375 million FOX broadcasting deal begins.

He also has two production companies, Religion of Sports and 199 Productions, that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB started with Michael Strahan. Brady may not be playing in the NFL now, but he is not slowing down whatsoever.