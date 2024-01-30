Tom Brady makes major "no-brainer" business move after shutting multiple TB12 stores

Tom Brady has signed a deal with apparel company NOBULL that will merge his own wellness company, TB12, and his apparel line, Brady Brand, with them. The newly formed company will retain the NOBULL name, but it will have the quarterback's brands under it.

The combined company aims to be a complete wellness brand. Footwear, apparel and nutrition will be their main goals, and Brady was into those things with his own brands.

Brady announced the merger on his personal Instagram account with a long message detailing what he's doing now. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also said via Front Office Sports:

“It was kind of a no-brainer for me. When I retired from playing, I had much more intention to focus on the business things I had going on, and this [merger] was step number one.”

He also said:

“There’s no linear path to success. Mike jokes with me a lot about losing three Super Bowls and I would say the losses that I’ve experienced in my life have taught me much more than the wins.”

This technically makes him an NFL partner since the brand has partnered with the league. It remains to be seen what that means for his potential ownership. Brady's stores have closed as a result, since they are no longer their own separate entities.

Why did Tom Brady's TB12 stores close down?

Tom Brady's TB12 stores have closed because they will no longer be their own individual businesses. They'll be a part of the NOBULL company, which will likely bring their items and the branding into their stores rather than their own.

The items they sell are not going away and they're not going bankrupt, they're just under a new parent company that has yet to officially take shape. In the meantime, the stores are being closed to kickstart that transition.

Exploring Tom Brady's other business ventures

Tom Brady also owns a pickleball franchise in the up and coming league. He's also waiting patiently for his official ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders to go through, but that's more than likely a foregone conclusion.

Tom Brady owns an English soccer team

The former New England Patriots star also owns a stake in another Las Vegas franchise: the Las Vegas Aces. He's a minority owner of the WNBA team alongside Mark Davis. He also has an ownership stake in English Championship team Birmingham City. Brady also owns an E12 team, so he's ventured out very far into the business world.

Exploring Tom Brady's net worth in 2024

Tom Brady's estimated net worth is $250 million. He was expected to take a bit of a hit from the FTX scandal and fallout, but it hasn't affected his overall worth yet. This net worth may increase as he begins his $375 million job as FOX's number one NFL analyst next season.